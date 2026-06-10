2026 World Cup Preview: Contenders, Dark Horses, and Key Storylines

As the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a look at the top contenders including France, Spain, Argentina, England, Portugal, and Brazil, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, and chances of lifting the trophy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest ever, having expanded to 48 teams, a 50% increase from the previous tournament. With two weeks until kickoff, the anticipation is building as teams get ready to play in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Realistically, no more than a dozen teams are expected to vie for the title, but with 8-of-12 third-place teams reaching the Round of 32, every nation will dream of advancing and maybe pulling an upset or two in the knockout stage. Here's where every team stands ahead of the 2026 World Cup, from true contenders to those just happy to be here.

My first tier features six of the eight previous World Cup-winning countries, and chances are one of those eight will win the title again. But two of the top nations yet to win the tournament are also in this tier. After winning the 2018 title and finishing runner-up to Argentina in 2022, France seeks to be the second nation to reach three straight World Cup finals (Brazil has done it twice). The talent is obviously there.

It's cliche to say this by now, but a second squad from France could easily reach the quarterfinals or beyond. The only question is about how much the conservative Didier Deschamps will open up his loaded offense in his final tournament as France head coach. If he unleashes any combination of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram and more, France can pile goals on anyone.

But Deschamps might prefer to grind out 1-0 wins unless the occasion calls for more. France has the highest ceiling of any team. The betting favorite prior to Lamine Yamal's injury, Spain's odds have drifted behind France at most sportsbooks. This is not the Spain that won three straight major titles from 2008 to 2012.

Spain played the tournament's best soccer en route to winning EURO 2024, outscoring opponents 15-4 while scoring at least twice in all four knockout games. In a World Cup group with newcomer Cape Verde and low-powered Saudi Arabia (plus Uruguay), Spain has perhaps the highest floor of any team and should cruise into the round of 16 before potentially meeting Colombia or Croatia. Lionel Messi and Co. seek to be the first repeat World Cup winner since Brazil in 1962.

He turns 39 during the tournament, so Messi probably won't carry the team like he did at times four years ago. He also doesn't need to, given the depth of options Argentina has in attack. The defense has several injuries that may weaken the back line, but the firepower is present to fuel a strong title defense. Is it coming home?

England hasn't won a major trophy since 1966, though Gareth Southgate nearly got there with consecutive EURO runner-up finishes and a fourth-place result at the 2018 World Cup. Now with Thomas Tuchel at the helm, England will surely play to its strength and be more attack-minded than under Southgate. That raises hopes for the Three Lions, who also have serious center back question marks beyond Marc Guéhi.

Perhaps the most talented team aside from France, Portugal will be powered by Bruno Fernandes, the Football Writers' Association player of the year in England. He'll have more skill surrounding him with Portugal than with Manchester United, as countrymen Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto and João Félix are among Portugal's winger options. The X factor is of course 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who reduces Portugal's versatility when he's on the pitch, while also bringing an undeniable presence in the box.

I'm less optimistic about Brazil than most. Carlo Ancelotti is a master string-puller, but he doesn't have a lot of great midfield options to link the defense with Brazil's always potent attack that includes Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha (and Neymar!? ). The aging Casemiro and Fabinho don't seem like enough to hold the midfield together for a month's worth of games.

Eventually, that will catch up with Brazil, and it could happen as soon as the Round of 32 against Japan or Netherlands





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