The 2026 FIFA World Cup, planned as the biggest ever with 48 teams across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, faces growing scrutiny over U.S.-related logistical and immigration issues that risk overshadowing the tournament's sporting spectacle. From player entry denials to political posturing, concerns mount about preparedness and inclusivity.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest ever, with 48 nations competing across the United States , Mexico, and Canada. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will become the first stadium to host three opening matches, and a star-studded halftime show featuring Shakira, Madonna, and BTS is planned for the final.

U.S. President Donald Trump established a White House task force for the event, appointing himself chairman, and promised the "best World Cup ever.

" However, as the tournament approaches, controversies tied to U.S. hosting duties have dominated discourse, raising concerns about logistics, immigration policies, and travel restrictions. Players and fans have criticized obstacles that may hinder participation and overshadow the sport itself.

For instance, Swiss striker Breel Embolo was initially barred from entering the U.S. due to a flagged ESTA review linked to a past non-violent legal issue in Switzerland. After an emergency visa application at the U.S. Embassy in Bern, he was cleared and arrived at training camp in San Diego. In another incident, Iraqi star Aymen Hussein faced hours of questioning upon arrival at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

These episodes reflect broader frustrations about entry disruptions and fuel debate over the United States' suitability as a host nation. Online discussions have questioned the country's commitment to soccer, with some users dismissing the sport's popularity in America and others condemning the chaotic preparations. Critics argue that the tournament's integrity is compromised by political and bureaucratic hurdles, calling for a reevaluation of future World Cup hosting selections





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