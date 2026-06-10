2026 World Cup: A Historic Event

The 2026 World Cup will be the first men's World Cup in the United States since the 1994 tournament, and it will be unlike any World Cup ever played. The field has been supersized from 32 to 48 teams, and the competition will begin in earnest on June 11 with Mexico hosting South Africa at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca.

The 2026 World Cup is the first men's World Cup in the United States since the 1994 tournament, and it will be unlike any World Cup ever played.

The field has been supersized from 32 to 48 teams, and the competition will begin in earnest on June 11 with Mexico hosting South Africa at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca. The first U.S. game is the following day, as the Americans will host Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This World Cup will be the first one that is played in three countries.

Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games, while the remaining 78 matches will be played in 11 cities across the U.S., including all eight games from the quarterfinals onward. The World Cup draw took place on Dec. 5, and the 48 teams were slotted into 12 groups of four. The teams were given a seeding based on their FIFA ranking, with the top teams in each group facing off against each other in the group stage.

There are 12 different groups of four teams in the 2026 World Cup, and each group will play each other team once, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout stage. The group stage will begin on June 11, with the first game being played between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca. The U.S. team will play their first game the following day against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The group stage will continue until June 23, with the teams in each group playing each other team once. The knockout stage will begin on June 24, with the 16 teams that advanced from the group stage competing in a single-elimination tournament to determine the champion. The final game will be played on July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 16 stadiums across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with Estadio Azteca in Mexico City being one of the most well-known venues. The tournament will be broadcast on Fox, FS1, and Telemundo, with all 104 matches being streamed on Fox One. Two of the all-time greats, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, are poised to be the first men to play in six World Cups.

Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2022 tournament, tallying seven goals and three assists, while Ronaldo is already the only man to score at five World Cups, as the 41-year-old strives for the one major international trophy that has eluded him. Other notable players include Christian Pulisic, who delivered a gutsy performance in shaking off an injury to help the Americans reach the knockout round at the 2022 World Cup, and Luka Modrić, who won the Golden Ball at the 2018 tournament and led the team to a third-place finish in 2022.

The U.S. men's national team will go as far as Christian Pulisic will take them this summer at the World Cup. The tournament will feature plenty of skippers with recent success on the international stage, including France's Didier Deschamps, who guided Les Bleus to two consecutive finals in FIFA's quadrennial tournament, winning it all in 2018. The 2026 World Cup will be a historic event, with many records likely to be broken.

From the oldest coach in World Cup history to Lionel Messi's and Kylian Mbappé's chase for the all-time World Cup scoring record, history will likely be made this summer. Everybody is going to have their own preferences, but OneFootball pulled together photos for all of them after Athletic released its own rankings. While classics like Brazil, England, and Germany wound up high on the list, a small African country took the cake.

The 2026 World Cup will be a thrilling event, with many upsets and surprises likely to occur. Fans can get in on the fun by playing 2026 Soccer Pick 'Em with FOX One and making their picks for the world's biggest soccer tournament





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2026 World Cup FIFA Soccer Football World Cup Tournament Teams Groups Knockout Stage Champion Final Game Stadiums Broadcast Streaming Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Christian Pulisic Luka Modrić Didier Deschamps History Records Surprises Upsets Fans 2026 Soccer Pick 'Em With FOX One

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