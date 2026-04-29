2026 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize Shortlist Announced: Books Tackle Oil, Homelessness, and Canadian Politics

Five authors are in the running for the 2026 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for the best Canadian political book of the year. The shortlisted works explore critical issues such as the impact of the oil industry, the realities of homelessness, and the complexities of Canadian political life.

The 2026 Shaughnessy Cohen Prize , recognizing the year's best Canadian political book, has announced its five shortlisted authors. The nominees represent a diverse range of critical examinations of Canadian society, from the pervasive influence of the petroleum industry to the realities of homelessness and the policies surrounding encampments.

This year's selection, judged by Norma Dunning, Chantal Hébert, and Paul Wells from a pool of 51 submissions, promises a compelling discussion on vital national issues. The winner will be revealed at the Politics and the Pen gala dinner in Ottawa on April 29th, hosted by the Writers’ Trust of Canada. Don Gillmor’s book delves into the profound impact of oil on Canadian life, politics, and business, tracing its influence beyond the gas pump.

Gillmor, drawing on his personal experiences in Alberta’s oil fields during the 1970s, aims to illuminate how deeply oil permeates daily life and shapes public policy. His work meticulously documents the multi-billion-dollar industry, asserting that oil companies often mislead the public and divert attention from crucial environmental concerns. The book blends memoir, historical analysis, and critical commentary, examining both the benefits and drawbacks of Canada’s relationship with this resource.

Gillmor even suggests the current global energy crisis, exacerbated by international conflicts, might warrant a sequel to further explore the evolving dynamics of the oil industry. He emphasizes the vulnerability of modern life to the fluctuations of oil prices, impacting everything from fuel costs to food prices and countless manufactured goods, and the power held by a select few to inflict widespread hardship.

Another compelling nomination comes from a work focusing on life within a churchyard encampment, offering a nuanced perspective on homelessness, mutual support, and the detrimental effects of policies that prioritize clearing encampments over addressing the underlying issues. The author was encouraged by residents of the encampment to share their stories, stories often overlooked or misunderstood by policymakers. The book highlights the encampment as a genuine community, fostering relationships and providing a space for healing.

The author stresses the importance of understanding the realities of homelessness, leveraging their unique position to communicate experiences inaccessible to most housed individuals. The work is praised for its clear-eyed approach and its call for deeper understanding rather than simply looking away from the issue. It underscores the lack of detailed understanding among policymakers regarding the realities on the ground and emphasizes the humanity of those experiencing homelessness, highlighting the mutual support and friendship found within the encampment.

The selection of these five books signals a commitment to exploring complex and often uncomfortable truths about Canadian society and its challenges





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