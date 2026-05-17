2026 PWHL Draft: Stars of Tomorrow Emerge, Eyes Turning to North America

The 2026 PWHL Draft is one of the most anticipated drafts in the league's young history, with several top players declaring for the draft and the interest of international stars.

Credit: © Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images We’re going to find out soon where the next wave of stars in the women’s game will be playing next season, as the 2026 PWHL Draft isThis has become one of the more highly anticipated drafts in the league’s young history, not just because of the number of new teams thrown into the pot, but also thelooking to find a home in North America.

From NCAA products to European stars, this year’s draft is going to be one worth watching





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PWHL Draft Women's Hockey International Stars NCAA Products European Stars 2026 PWHL Draft

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