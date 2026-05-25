2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: Top 125 Players Entering the Draft

The 2026 PWHL Draft is just around the corner, and The Hockey News has released its final rankings of the top 125 players entering the draft. From Olympic MVPs to WCHA Players of the Year, the list is filled with impressive talent. Here's a closer look at some of the top players in the draft.

The 2026 PWHL Draft is just around the corner, scheduled for June 17 in Detroit, and preparations are well underway by the league's 12 teams.

The draft has garnered significant intrigue due to the elite talent at the top and uncertainty surrounding the 2027 Draft, which could be void of depth. As a result, the 2026 Draft has become even more crucial for teams. The Hockey News has released its final 2026 PWHL Draft rankings, featuring the top 125 players entering the draft. The rankings showcase a talented group of players, each with their unique skills and abilities.

From Olympic MVPs to WCHA Players of the Year, the list is filled with impressive talent. Here's a closer look at some of the top players in the draft. The top pick is expected to be Olympic MVP and Best Defender, who is an incredible player on and off the puck. She skates like no one else and impacts the game in a way that is unmatched.

Her unique combination of size, shot, and vision makes her a superstar in the making. Another player who is expected to go high in the draft is Murphy, who is known for her brazen scoring and physicality. While her antics may raise eyebrows, her skill is undeniable, and she is sure to make a splash in the PWHL.

Other top players in the draft include Edwards, who was an Olympic All-Star and has a unique size, shot, and ability to see the ice. She is a versatile player who can impact a team in multiple ways, both on and off the ice. Janecke is another top player, known for his true impact on both sides of the puck. He is already pro-like in his game and has the ability to elevate in different roles.

He is strong on his feet and even stronger on pucks, contributing offensively without sacrificing defensive responsibilities. In addition to these top players, the draft also features a number of other talented individuals, each with their own unique strengths and abilities. From creative players who will make defenders look silly to those who will be power play threats, the 2026 PWHL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting and competitive event.

With expansion to Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose, the league is growing, and the draft is a key part of that growth. As the teams prepare for the draft, they will be looking for players who can make an impact and help them succeed in the competitive PWHL. The uncertainty surrounding the 2027 Draft adds an extra layer of importance to the 2026 Draft.

With the shifts in the NCAA eligibility window, the 2027 Draft could be void of depth, making the 2026 Draft even more crucial for teams. As a result, teams will be looking for players who can make an immediate impact and contribute to their success. The 2026 PWHL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting and competitive event, and fans are eagerly anticipating the results.

With so much talent on display, it's sure to be a thrilling event that will have a lasting impact on the PWHL





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