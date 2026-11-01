Swedish runner Andreas Almgren wins the 2026 NYC Marathon in his debut, while Sheila Chepkirui claims her second title. Full results and race details.

The 2026 New York City Marathon delivered a historic upset in the men's elite division, as Swedish runner Andreas Almgren claimed victory in his very first competitive marathon. The race concluded on Sunday with Almgren crossing the finish line with a time of two hours, six minutes, and one second, securing the top spot in a thrilling contest that saw multiple lead changes throughout the 26.2-mile course.

Almgren, who was an accomplished athlete in shorter distances, demonstrated remarkable stamina and speed to outlast his competitors. His victory was sealed by a stunning final mile, which he ran in an impressive time of four minutes and thirty seconds. This explosive finish allowed him to break away from the pack and solidify his lead in the final stages of the race, surprising many observers who had expected a different outcome.

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Last year's champion, Benson Kipruto of Kenya, struggled to maintain his pace in the closing moments. Kipruto, who won the event in 2025, finished in fourth place with a time of two hours, six minutes, and twenty-seven seconds. His unexpected drop in standings highlighted the fierce competition and the sheer difficulty of holding off the challenging terrain and pace set by Almgren.

Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa secured the second position, finishing just thirteen seconds behind the winner with a time of two hours, six minutes, and fourteen seconds. Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho rounded out the podium, taking third place with a time of two hours, six minutes, and twenty-six seconds. The men's race was characterized by intense back-and-forth action, with no single runner establishing dominance until the final stretch.

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Before this major debut, Almgren had already made a significant mark on the global stage. In September, he won the gold medal at the World Road Running Championships in the half marathon, setting a new record for the event. Earlier in August, he also claimed gold at the European Championships in the ten thousand meters, further establishing himself as a formidable force in long-distance running.

In the women's race, Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya emerged victorious, claiming her second New York City Marathon title. Chepkirui, who previously won the event in 2024, demonstrated superior endurance in the latter half of the race. She finished with a time of two hours, twenty-four minutes, and thirty-six seconds, edging out a field of elite competitors in a tightly contested battle.

The women's race featured a complex dynamic, with the lead changing hands multiple times. As the race progressed, a group of eight women, including three former champions, broke away from the main pack. At the halfway point, the race was far from decided, with multiple contenders still in contention for the top spots. American women briefly led the group around the fifteen-kilometer mark, but Kenyan runners soon took control.

Hellen Obiri, the previous year's winner, was a major favorite but ultimately finished in third place. She completed the race in two hours, twenty-four minutes, and forty-three seconds, just seconds behind the runner-up. The intense final miles saw Chepkirui and Obiri battling for the lead, but Chepkirui managed to pull ahead decisively.

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American Jessica McClain achieved a surprising personal best, finishing in second place with a time of two hours, twenty-four minutes, and forty-two seconds. Her performance was particularly notable given that she narrowly beat Obiri for the silver medal by only one second. This result marked a significant achievement for McClain on the international stage.

In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland secured his eighth victory at the event. The race came down to a dramatic finish between Hug and Daniel Romanchuk, with Hug winning by a mere one point one three seconds. This narrow margin continued the trend of alternating victories between Hug and Romanchuk, who have dominated the division since 2016.

Manuela Schär, known as Debrunner in some contexts or potentially a confusion with Manuela Schär who holds records, won the women's wheelchair race. The source text refers to Debrunner holding the course record from 2023. She won her second title, finishing approximately seven minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Although her time was 30 seconds slower than her own record set in 2023, her dominance was clear. This comprehensive overview captures the dramatic conclusions across all divisions of the 2026 New York City Marathon, highlighting both veteran champions and surprising new winners in a highly competitive field.