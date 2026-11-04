2026 NFL Trade Deadline: Team Goals and Predicted Moves

Analysis of the 2026 NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Insights on Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, and Bills strategies from ESPN experts.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking a critical juncture for franchises evaluating their rosters after eight weeks of competition. General managers across the league face immediate decisions regarding player movement, draft capital accumulation, and roster construction for both current playoff aspirations and long-term rebuilding phases. The deadline serves as a pressure point where strategic priorities clash with financial constraints and competitive timelines.

Cardinals Focus on Rebuild Assets

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort continues to prioritize future asset accumulation over immediate contention despite the team holding a 3-5 record. The franchise projects an 1.1% chance to make the playoffs and holds the No. 8 projected first-round draft slot, reinforcing the decision to keep building for the future rather than selling high. This strategy aligns with Ossenfort's approach in his fourth year of a three-year rebuild that has not yet yielded significant on-field success.

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Ossenfort recently traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans last month, demonstrating a willingness to move unhappy veterans or players seeking new contracts for draft capital. The Cardinals aim to address the quarterback position again next season, making the preservation of young talent and future picks essential to their developmental model. Edge rusher Josh Sweat remains a potential trade candidate due to reported interest from teams like Dallas, though Sweat's desire for a new contract could complicate negotiations. Safety Budda Baker and quarterback Jacoby Brissett are also monitored as possible assets depending on market demand.

Falcons Protect Draft Capital Value

Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham has explicitly vowed never to allow the franchise to fall below five draft picks in any given year, citing the previous season's deficit as unacceptable. With a 7.9% playoff probability and a projected No. 10 first-round pick, Cunningham aims to build through the draft rather than gambling away valuable assets for marginal upgrades. The Falcons remain theoretically alive in the NFC South race, but Cunningham refuses to liquidate core future value unless presented with a no-brainer offer.

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Safety Jessie Bates III exists in the final year of his contract, creating potential leverage for other teams seeking defensive help. While reports indicate Atlanta does not actively seek to trade Bates, external interest suggests he could be moved only for a massive return. Conversely, the Falcons might target Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who provides cheap offensive depth. Boutte was previously traded from New England to Houston before the Texans acquired Marvin Harrison Jr., offering Atlanta a cost-effective solution behind Michael Wilson.

Ravens Navigate Quarterback Crisis

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a right thumb injury expected to keep him out for at least four games, potentially extending through the season. This injury forces Baltimore into a difficult strategic position with a 4-4 record and a 7.2% playoff chance while holding the No. 11 projected first-round pick. The organization must decide whether to trade for a veteran quarterback to sustain their playoff hopes or listen to offers for running back Derrick Henry to secure draft capital for a championship contender.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman represents a viable trade asset for Baltimore, as several teams seek receiving help and Bateman would likely welcome increased offensive responsibility elsewhere. To address their immediate needs, the Ravens should target Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who possesses more experience than undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. Although Brissett lost his starting job to Gardner Minshew II recently, his 48.9 QBR rank among qualified quarterbacks offers a significant upgrade over a rookie option, providing Baltimore with a stabilizing presence during Jackson's absence.

Bills Leverage Dominant Position

The Buffalo Bills stand at the top of the AFC East with a commanding 6-1 record and a 99% probability of making the playoffs heading into the deadline. Their dominant performance reduces urgency to acquire external talent, allowing management to focus on internal roster development and health maintenance. Unlike rebuilding franchises, the Bills possess the luxury of waiting to see how the trade market evolves without risking core components of their championship-contending squad.

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ESPN NFL Nation reporters and insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have analyzed each team's specific goals, identifying which players are staying put and which are open for business. Analysts Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder further refined these predictions by selecting one player each team should attempt to acquire based on statistical models and schematic fit. These expert evaluations provide a comprehensive framework for understanding the strategic landscape leading up to the Tuesday afternoon cutoff.

League-Wide Strategic Divergence

The approaching deadline highlights the stark contrast between contenders protecting their status and rebuilders liquidating current value for future security. Teams like Indianapolis consider trading Jonathan Taylor to accumulate draft capital, while Kansas City seeks a dependable wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. Philadelphia and Baltimore navigate the complexities of playing without their primary quarterbacks, forcing unconventional roster maneuvers.

Every franchise operates under distinct constraints defined by their current standing, salary cap flexibility, and long-term vision. The decisions made by general managers like Monti Ossenfort and Ian Cunningham will shape the trajectory of their respective organizations for years to come. As the clock ticks down to 4 p.m. ET, the NFL community watches closely to see which trades materialize and how these moves alter the playoff picture for the remainder of the 2026 season.