NFL Nation analysts rank all 32 teams by their most likely extension candidates for the 2026 offseason, highlighting C.J. Stroud, Caleb Williams, and Ja'Quan McMillian.

Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season delivered clear signals regarding which players are poised for significant contract extensions. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud extended his streak to five consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts, reinforcing his status as a premier extension candidate. Simultaneously, Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington delivered standout performances that highlighted their value to their respective franchises.

These individual successes underscore a broader trend identified by NFL Nation reporters, who evaluated all 32 teams to determine the most logical extension candidates for each roster. The analysis covers players eligible for extensions on their rookie contracts or veterans entering new negotiation windows, providing a comprehensive roadmap for front offices ahead of the offseason market.

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C.J. Stroud Leads Texans Extension Candidate List

The Houston Texans prioritize quarterback C.J. Stroud as their primary extension target due to his consistent high-level production and leadership on the field. Stroud's ability to throw multiple touchdown passes in five straight games demonstrates the reliability the franchise seeks to secure with a long-term deal. His performance serves as a foundational argument for the Texans to invest heavily in their young signal-caller before free agency restrictions tighten the market.

Parallel to Stroud, Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian has emerged as a critical figure for his team's defensive strategy. McMillian's late interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders exemplifies the game-changing plays he provides. Teammates and coaching staff have explicitly stated that securing McMillian is a priority, citing his rapid development from an undrafted free agent to one of the league's top nickel cornerbacks.

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Top 5 NFL Teams and Their Specific Extension Targets

The San Francisco 49ers, currently ranked first with a 9-1 record, have identified guard Dominick Puni as their key extension candidate. Puni is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, and his consistency offers necessary stability to an offensive line facing potential changes. With left tackle Trent Williams nearing retirement and right tackle Colton McKivitz recovering from a fractured left ankle, securing Puni is viewed as essential for maintaining structural integrity on the line.

Buffalo Bills guard Alec Anderson represents the second major target for a team holding a 9-1 record. Anderson's journey from undrafted rookie to starting offensive lineman aligns with the Bills' philosophy of developing homegrown talent. His tenacious blocking style is integral to the team's rushing offense, and extending him continues a trend of rewarding internal development seen with players like Dion Dawkins and O'Cyrus Torrence.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the focal point of the Bears' extension strategy, with projections suggesting a potential earnings figure of approximately $70 million per year. Williams, who recently stated that money is not his primary motivating factor, is positioned to become the franchise cornerstone the organization has sought for decades. Securing his extension early allows Chicago to manage the salary cap effectively by prorating a large signing bonus across future years.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian appears as the fifth extension candidate, reflecting the team's 8-2 record and defensive resilience. McMillian's rapid ascent from the practice squad to a starting role has made him indispensable in the nickel position. The Broncos front office faces a unique challenge in re-signing such a highly developed player, as this type of retention has been rare under current general manager George Paton's tenure.

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Market Dynamics and Strategic Implications for Offseason Negotiations

The Kansas City Chiefs' acquisition of wide receiver Josh Downs illustrates the strategic advantage of securing talent before free agency. Downs has immediately contributed to the team's success with eight receptions and a touchdown in just two games, building a strong rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Extending Downs prevents him from entering free agency and ensures continuity in the Chiefs' receiving corps.

General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers faces a specific historical hurdle, as he and head coach Kyle Shanahan have never awarded large contracts to guards during their tenure. This context makes the potential extension for Dominick Puni a significant deviation from precedent, highlighting the urgent need to stabilize the offensive line as veteran players age or exit the roster.

The broader NFL extension landscape is being shaped by the emerging market for young quarterbacks, with C.J. Stroud and Lamar Jackson expected to command top-tier salaries. This inflation in the quarterback market creates a ripple effect, influencing how teams like the Chicago Bears approach negotiations with Caleb Williams and how other franchises allocate cap space for positional players like Ja'Quan McMillian and C.J. Stroud's teammates.