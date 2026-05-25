2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket Unveiled with Full Field and Schedule

The complete 64‑team bracket for the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament was revealed on May 25, outlining regionals, super regionals and the College World Series dates in Omaha, along with seedings and selection details.

The regional venues have been locked in and the 2026 NCAA baseball tournament is poised to launch its long‑awaited showdown. After months of speculation, the full field of sixty‑four teams was finally disclosed during a dedicated selection broadcast on Monday, May twenty‑five.

The unveiling took place on ESPN2 at noon Eastern Time and ran for approximately an hour, giving fans a clear view of the seeds, automatic qualifiers and the final at‑large selections that complete the bracket. The schedule has been mapped out in detail. The competition will open with the regional round, which is set to run from Friday, May twenty‑nine through Monday, June first.

During this phase each of the sixteen regional sites will host a four‑team double‑elimination tournament, determining which squads advance to the next stage. Following the regionals, the super regional matchups are slated for Friday, June five through Monday, June eight. These best‑of‑three series will pit the regional winners against each other, with the victors earning a coveted spot in the College World Series.

The climax of the tournament, the College World Series, will be contested at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Play is scheduled to begin on Friday, June twelve and will continue until either Sunday, June twenty‑one or Monday, June twenty‑two, depending on the length of the championship series.

Omaha once again serves as the historic backdrop for college baseball’s premier event, offering fans the traditional atmosphere and the excitement of a potential runaway favorite or a Cinderella story emerging from the bracket’s lower seeds. With the bracket now public, analysts are already debating possible paths to the title, while coaches are fine‑tuning strategies for the high‑stakes games ahead.

The tournament promises to deliver dramatic moments, standout performances and the timeless appeal of America’s summer pastime as the nation’s top collegiate programs vie for the national crown. This comprehensive look at the bracket reveal includes information on how the 64 teams were selected, the distribution of automatic bids versus at‑large entries, and the seeding methodology employed by the selection committee.

The top seeds have been placed in regions that reflect both geographic considerations and competitive balance, ensuring that early‑round matchups are compelling and that the road to Omaha remains a true test of depth and resilience. Fans can now track their favorite schools through each stage, anticipate key rivalries and plan travel to the regional sites, all while awaiting the drama that defines March and early June in college baseball.

The tournament’s timeline also outlines the logistical details for teams, media and supporters. Regional games will be streamed live on the NCAA’s digital platform, with selected matches broadcast nationally. Super regionals will receive prime‑time coverage on major sports networks, and the College World Series will be featured across multiple channels, including a dedicated streaming feed. Merchandise, ticketing and fan experiences in Omaha have already been announced, promising a festive atmosphere that extends beyond the diamond.

As the countdown continues, the excitement builds for a summer of baseball that celebrates tradition, competition and the unifying spirit of sport





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NCAA Baseball 2026 Tournament College World Series Bracket Reveal Regionals

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