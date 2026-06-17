2026 NBA Draft: A Two-Round Mock Draft with Analysis

The 2026 NBA Draft is just around the corner, and with it comes a new crop of talented young players looking to make their mark on the league. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top prospects and how they might fit with their respective teams.

It's one week until the 2026 NBA Draft! The latest intel suggests that both AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson think they'll be the first pick.

Dybantsa worked out for both Washington and Utah, while Peterson worked out only for Washington and did multiple times. Dybantsa still gets the nod here, at least for now. Dybantsa could become one of the NBA's most unstoppable shot creators. At 6-9, he has a special blend of athletic tools with the way he bends, shifts, and explodes with the ball in his hands.

He gets to the rim at will, cooks in the midrange, draws fouls at a high rate, and displays point-forward potential. In Washington, the pressure will be alleviated on him early in his career, now that he's teammates with veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis. In the longer term, Dybantsa fits with the team's existing talent, including Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Will Riley, and Bilal Coulibaly.

However, none of them project to be a superstar like Dybantsa, whose upside will be determined by whether he can become a knockdown 3-point shooter, as well as a more impactful defender to take full advantage of his physical tools. But even with those areas for improvement, Dybantsa has an MVP ceiling. Boozer is the most polished player in the class.

He scores from the post with both footwork and power, hits 40% of his 3s on high volume, and has enough handle to run offense as a point forward. He shifts between those modes based on what the defense gives him, and that adaptability led to a 35-win season at Duke and the Naismith Player of the Year award. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen are both more perimeter-based players, so Boozer can play inside with them.

Walker Kessler, who could be re-signed, is an interior player, so Boozer can create. The Jazz would be massive across positions, especially since this group could even move Ace Bailey to shooting guard. Jackson and Kessler could both support Boozer on defense, alleviating concerns about his explosiveness and size to protect the rim full-time and his lateral quickness to switch onto guards.

With the bloodline of two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, the team that drafts him is betting that skill, adaptability, and a track record of winning at every level all lead to superstardom. And the Jazz have the right pieces to make that future a reality for Boozer. Peterson is a buttery smooth scorer with a blend of fluid body control and positional size that gives him the ingredients to become an elite NBA player.

At the high school level, he was a dynamic playmaker who used his burst to get into the teeth of defenses and generate buckets for himself and his teammates, while also showing off the kind of shot-making that draws comparisons to Hall of Famers. At Kansas, he thrived in an off-ball role, stroking jumpers out of movement actions and showing he can scale up or down depending on what a roster needs.

Even when he isn't scoring, he's a high-impact defender who causes chaos off-ball and has the 6-11 wingspan to switch screens. The concern isn't his game. It's his body, which is why he slipped to third in this mock. Peterson missed 11 of 35 games and pulled himself out of others due to cramping, capping off one of the weirdest freshman seasons in recent memory.

Questions about his burst, his availability, and what exactly is going on under the hood are going to define how NBA front offices feel about him at the top of this draft. But maybe that could work to the benefit of the Grizzlies given the need for a guard, his fit as a big guard alongside Cedric Coward and the two-man actions that could develop with a skilled center like Zach Edey.

Wilson is the most gifted athlete in the draft. He's 6-9 with springs for legs. When he's flying above the rim, finishing through contact, and chasing down every shot in his area code, he looks like a future franchise cornerstone. That's exactly what the Bulls need in the frontcourt.

But Wilson isn't a sure thing. He made too many aloof rotations as an off-ball defender at North Carolina, and the speed of NBA offenses will test him even more. He also won't be sharing the floor with two bigs like he often did in college. On offense, Wilson has never shot jumpers with any consistency at any level, so it'd be a bonus if he can figure that out.

And he might have to for Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis to be optimized. Still, even without the jumper, he has a star upside. Acuff gets the nod here because of the increasingly loud rumors that either the Clippers or Nets could select him to force the Kings (or another team) to move up for him, according to league sources





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2026 NBA Draft AJ Dybantsa Darryn Peterson Boozer Peterson Wilson Acuff

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2026 NBA Draft Mock: AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson Vie for First PickThe 2026 NBA Draft is just one week away, and the latest intel suggests that AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are both in the running for the first pick. Dybantsa has been working out for both Washington and Utah, while Peterson has only been working out for Washington. Despite this, Dybantsa still gets the nod here, at least for now. Dybantsa has the potential to become one of the NBA's most unstoppable shot creators, and he fits well with the current roster in Washington.

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