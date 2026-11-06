Copernicus says 2026 most likely second-hottest year on record as strong El Nino boosts warming

The EU climate monitor Copernicus says 2026 is most likely to become the second-hottest year on record, with a 20 per cent chance of tying or beating 2024, as an exceptionally strong El Nino adds heat to a climate already warmed by human activities.

The world is most likely heading for 2026 to become the second-hottest year on record, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Friday, as an exceptionally strong El Nino weather pattern turbocharges human-driven global warming.

Copernicus, in its monthly bulletin, said 2026 still has a 20 per cent chance of tying or exceeding 2024 as the warmest year ever seen. The monitor also said global temperatures are now virtually certain to exceed 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels in 2026. The four-year average from 2023 to 2026 is expected to top 1.5 C, the preferred limit set in the Paris Agreement to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

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Global Temperatures Exceed Paris Agreement Limits

Nations agreed at the 2015 UN climate talks in Paris to keep global warming well below 2 C above pre-industrial levels, while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 C. Copernicus said the world experienced its warmest October on record, with average global surface air temperatures 1.75 C above pre-industrial times, an era defined as 1850-1900. It was the third straight month exceeding 1.5 C. October has continued the pattern of remarkable global warmth, with record global and surface ocean temperatures, said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which operates Copernicus.

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An exceptionally strong El Nino is adding further heat to a climate already warmed by human activities, she said. Global forecasters have been warning for months that this El Nino, which is expected to peak later this year, would likely become the strongest ever observed. The intensifying weather phenomenon set an all-time temperature record in a key Pacific zone last month, Copernicus said.

The warming phase of a natural climate cycle, El Nino temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering changes in weather that can increase the risk of drought and flooding, and exacerbate man-made global warming. Forecasters say El Nino could help make 2027 the hottest year on record.

Nations Gather For Urgent Climate Summit

The latest bulletin comes as nations prepare to meet on Monday for the UN's two-week COP31 climate summit in Turkiye after a year marked by deadly floods in Nepal, searing heatwaves in Europe and major wildfires in Indonesia. The United Nations declared in September that the long-term 1.5 C target would be missed in a matter of years.

Scientists say it is crucial to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels to limit the period of overshoot above 1.5 C and bring temperatures back down as quickly as possible. By Laurent Thomet, AFP