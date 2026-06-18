2026 MLB Home Run Derby Reverts to Swing-Based Format, Dropping Timed Rounds for First Time Since 2014

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will abandon timed rounds and return to a swing-out system where hitters have a set number of swings. Eight players will compete in the first round with 20 swings each, followed by four in the second round and a final two-person showdown, each round with 15 swings. Netflix will broadcast the event from Philadelphia.

The 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby is set to undergo a significant format change , marking a return to its traditional swing-out format while also saying goodbye to the timed rounds that have defined the event for over a decade.

According to reports from The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Johnny Flores Jr., the competition will abandon the clock-based system that has been in place since 2015, reverting to a structure where hitters are given a finite number of swings rather than racing against time. This change is designed to bring back the classic feel of the derby, where participants could strategize and conserve energy without the pressure of a ticking clock.

The event will be held on July 13 at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park and will be broadcast by Netflix, marking a major shift in how the beloved midsummer showcase is presented to a national audience. This will be the first time since 2014 that the derby uses a swing-based system, and it comes as Netflix steps in to replace ESPN as the long-time broadcaster, promising a fresh approach to the historic spectacle.

The new format will feature eight participants in the first round, each receiving 20 swings to hit as many home runs as possible. The top four hitters will then advance to the second round, where each will have 15 swings. The final round will be a head-to-head showdown between the last two remaining batters, also with 15 swings each.

Notably, if a player hits a home run on their final swing, they will be allowed to continue until they record a non-home run, ensuring that every potential opportunity is maximized. Ties in the first round will be broken by the farthest home run distance hit, while ties in the second and final rounds will be settled with three extra swings per tied player.

This structure eliminates the sudden-death, timed rounds that often led to frantic finishes and instead emphasizes pure power and consistency over a set number of attempts. Removing the time constraint is expected to impact both viewer experience and player performance. Fans will no longer need to watch a clock alongside the action, allowing them to focus solely on the drama of each swing.

For the hitters, not having to rush could lead to more efficient energy management throughout the rounds, potentially producing longer and more powerful home runs in the later stages. The format also revives the essence of the early derbies, where the competition was defined by outs rather than seconds. With Netflix at the helm, the broadcast may incorporate new storytelling elements and camera technologies to highlight the individual matchups and the physics of each home run.

This shift represents both a nostalgic return to roots and an innovative step forward for the Home Run Derby, aiming to balance tradition with modern entertainment demands





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