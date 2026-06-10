2026 Men's World Cup: A New Era for the Beautiful Game

The 2026 men's World Cup is the first men's World Cup in the United States since the 1994 tournament, and it's unlike any World Cup ever played. The tournament begins on Thursday with Mexico hosting South Africa at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca. The first game in the United States is the following day, as the U.S. faces Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday.

The 2026 men's World Cup is the first men's World Cup in the United States since the 1994 tournament, and it's unlike any World Cup ever played.

The tournament begins on Thursday with Mexico hosting South Africa at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca. The first game in the United States is the following day, as the U.S. faces Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday. The group stage runs through June 27, with the first off day coming July 8 before the quarterfinals. The final is Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kickoff times range from noon ET to midnight ET, with four games per day from June 13 to June 23 and six games per day for group finales from June 24 to June 27. This World Cup will be the first one that is played in three countries, as the U.S., Canada and Mexico serve as co-hosts.

Canada (two cities) and Mexico (three) will each host 13 games, and the remaining 78 matches are in 11 cities across the U.S., including all eight games from the quarterfinals onward. With 48 teams, this is the biggest World Cup ever, a 50% increase from the 2022 tournament. The expansion means 104 total matches, 40 more than the previous World Cup. As usual, the 48 teams are divided into groups of four for the 72 games in the group stage.

Following round-robin group play, the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, as do the eight best third-place teams. In a change this year, the first group tiebreaker is not goal difference, but rather head-to-head result, followed by head-to-head goal difference and head-to-head goals in the case of a tie between more than two teams.

If teams are even on the head-to-head tiebreakers, overall group goal difference is next, followed by total goals scored, then fewest disciplinary points (a scoring system for yellow and red cards). With the expanded World Cup comes an expanded knockout stage - beginning with the Round of 32 and lasting through the final - with extra time and penalty kicks deciding which team advances if the score is tied after regulation.

Hydration breaks will feature prominently this summer - a concession to a warming planet that FIFA has somehow also managed to monetize. Beyond the format, a handful of rule changes are designed to keep the games moving, and one change will pause the action in each half: Every match will have mandatory three-minute hydration breaks midway through each half. This will allow players a brief respite from the hot conditions, giving media rights-holders an opportunity to sell additional ads.

Players have 10 seconds to leave the field when substituted. A player who receives medical treatment must stay off the field for one minute, with the exception of players who are injured on plays that received a card. The team captain is the only player allowed to approach the referee and protest or question a decision. Other players who do so may receive a yellow card.

The Video Assistant Referee may review second yellow cards and corner kicks, in the case of clear and obvious errors. In the United States, all 104 matches are in English on Fox (70) and FS1 (34), and all are streamed on Fox One. For those who prefer Spanish-language broadcasts, 92 games will be on Telemundo, with the other 12 matches (all simultaneous group finales) on Universo.

The usual suspects for the most part, headed by five previous winners. 2022 runner-up France (+450) and reigning European champion Spain are the top two betting favorites, followed by England (+650), defending champion Argentina (+800) and five-time winner Brazil (+800). The next tier includes always-talented Portugal (10-1), a Germany side that has shockingly gone out in two straight group stages (14-1), Netherlands (20-1), Erling Haaland's Norway (25-1) and a Belgium team in transition (33-1).

This is the ninth men's World Cup played in the Americas, and seven of the previous eight have been won by South American teams, with Germany winning in Brazil in 2014 as the lone exception. The hot weather is generally more challenging for European teams to handle, so watch out for a sleeper South American team to make a run, perhaps Colombia (40-1 to win the title), Uruguay (50-1) or Ecuador (66-1).

All but two World Cup host nations have made the knockout stage, so the United States (40-1) or Mexico (66-1) could make a deep run like unheralded South Korea did as co-host in 2002. If you're looking for an Asian team to pull upsets this tournament, go with a Japan side that knocked off Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup and has a roster full of players from Europe's top leagues.

Even with aging stars, Croatia has to be considered a Cinderella again, after finishing runner-up in 2018 and third in 2022. Switzerland and Türkiye are among the other solid European teams that have talent to make noise. Morocco has to be on the sleeper list as well after making the semis four years ago, and fellow Africa Cup of Nations finalist Senegal also has the right mix of veterans and youth to do likewise





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2026 Men's World Cup FIFA World Cup United States Mexico Canada Group Stage Knockout Stage Hydration Breaks Rule Changes Fox FS1 Telemundo Universo France Spain England Argentina Brazil Portugal Germany Netherlands Norway Belgium Colombia Uruguay Ecuador United States Mexico Japan Croatia Switzerland Türkiye Morocco Senegal

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