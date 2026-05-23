2026 Memorial Cup: Kelowna Rockets suffer 5-0 loss to Kitchener Rangers

In the opening game of the 2026 Memorial Cup, the Kitchener Rangers surprised the Kelowna Rockets by winning 5-0. The game marked the first time the tournament was being held in Kelowna. The Rangers, in the past year, have shown their dominance by winning the OHL championship. The game saw players from both teams involved in numerous hits, and the first goal was scored by Dylan Edwards.

Kelowna Rockets forward Dawson Gerwing dropped the gloves with Kitchener Rangers defenceman Jared Woodley in the first period, marking the opening night of the 2026 Memorial Cup .

Kitchener went on to win 5-0, with Dylan Edwards scoring the game's first goal. Former West Kelowna Warrior Jack Pridham was named player of the game for his multi-point effort. The Rockets, despite the loss, are back in action on Sunday against Chicoutimi Saguenéens and will enjoy two days off before facing the Everett Silvertips on Monday. Rockets defenceman Peyton Kettles, who underwent shoulder surgery, made his first appearance since November 2025





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2026 Memorial Cup Kelowna Rockets Kitchener Rangers Jared Woodley Dawson Gerwing OHL Championship Memorial Cup Adverse Conditions Derrick Martin Preps Rustiness Jack Pridham Sam O'reilly Haden Ellis Doubling The Lead Redemption Peyton Kettles

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