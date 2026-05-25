The penultimate day of round-robin play at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship saw several significant games, including Slovenia vs. Italy, Norway vs. Denmark, and Czechia vs. Canada. Slovenia needed the game to get to overtime, and then they’d avoid relegation. Italy had to win in 60 minutes, or they’d get sent down. Norway has clinched a spot in the quarterfinal for the first time since 2012 after beating Czechia 4-1. Germany beat Great Britain 6-3 to finish their respective round-robin efforts.

The penultimate day of round-robin play at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship saw heartbreak, excitement, and a bit of everything in between. Norway started the day with a big 4-1 victory over Czechia , moving them into second in Group B. The United States were able to avoid a late-game push from Hungary , with Matthew Tkachuk , Tommy Novak , and Ryan Leonard leading the way offensively.

Germany, meanwhile, beat Great Britain 6-3 to finish their respective round-robin efforts. The most important game of the day, though, was Slovenia vs. Italy. Slovenia needed the game to get to overtime, and then they’d avoid relegation. Italy had to win in 60 minutes, or they’d get sent down.

Italy scored first, but Slovenia dominated the second half to secure a big victory





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2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Slovenia Vs. Italy Norway Vs. Denmark Czechia Vs. Canada Norway Czechia United States Germany Great Britain Hungary Slovenia Italy Matthew Tkachuk Tommy Novak Ryan Leonard Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Jaroslav Chmelar Ticháček Haukeland EP MBN

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