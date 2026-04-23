2026 Griffin Poetry Prize Shortlist Announced

The Griffin Poetry Prize has revealed the shortlisted books for its $130,000 award. The winner will be announced at a gala in Toronto on June 3rd, with additional prizes for Canadian first books and lifetime achievement.

The prestigious 2026 Griffin Poetry Prize has unveiled its shortlist of contenders vying for the substantial $130,000 award, marking a significant moment in the world of poetry.

The announcement sets the stage for a captivating gala event scheduled for June 3rd in Toronto, where the ultimate winner will be revealed. This year’s selection represents a diverse range of voices and styles, showcasing the breadth and vitality of contemporary poetry. The nominated works originate from a variety of publishers, including University of Nebraska Press, Cardboard House Press, BOA Editions, Faber & Faber, and Alfred A. Knopf, highlighting the prize’s commitment to recognizing excellence across different publishing landscapes.

The Griffin Poetry Prize, established in 2000 by the visionary Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist Scott Griffin, has quickly ascended to become the world’s most lucrative international prize dedicated to a single book of poetry composed in, or expertly translated into, the English language. This substantial financial reward underscores the importance placed on poetic artistry and its power to connect people across cultures. The prize’s structure is thoughtfully designed to acknowledge the collaborative nature of translated works.

Should the winning book be a translation, a significant 60 percent of the $130,000 prize will be allocated to the translator, recognizing their crucial role in bringing the poet’s vision to a wider audience. The remaining 40 percent will be awarded to the original poet, ensuring both creators are appropriately honored for their contributions. This year’s shortlisted authors include the acclaimed Canadian poet and librettist Luke Hathaway, alongside the internationally recognized writers Andrea Cote and Major Jackson.

The June 3rd gala promises not only the announcement of the winner but also a compelling series of readings from all the finalists, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the power and beauty of their work firsthand. Beyond the grand prize, the Griffin Poetry Prize demonstrates a commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting the broader poetic community. Each of the remaining shortlisted writers will receive a generous $10,000 award, providing valuable financial support for their continued creative endeavors.

Furthermore, a dedicated $10,000 prize will be presented to a Canadian author for their first published book of poetry, fostering the growth of Canadian literary voices. This first book prize comes with an exceptional opportunity: a six-week residency at the esteemed Civitella Ranieri Foundation in Italy. This residency is open to Canadian citizens or permanent residents and offers a dedicated space and time for focused writing and artistic exploration.

The Griffin Poetry Prize also recognizes sustained achievement with a $25,000 lifetime recognition award, celebrating poets who have made a lasting impact on the literary landscape. The prize has a rich history of honoring exceptional Canadian poets, with past winners including luminaries such as Tolu Oloruntoba, Billy-Ray Belcourt, Anne Carson, Roo Borson, Dionne Brand, and Jordan Abel. It’s worth noting that in 2023, the Griffin Poetry Prize underwent a slight adjustment, awarding a single prize for the first time.

Previously, the prize had been divided, with $65,000 awarded to two works of English-language poetry – one Canadian and one international. This shift towards a single award reflects an evolving approach to recognizing poetic excellence and underscores the prize’s dedication to identifying the most outstanding book of poetry each year. The anticipation is building as the literary world awaits the announcement of the 2026 Griffin Poetry Prize winner, a moment that will undoubtedly celebrate the power and beauty of poetry





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