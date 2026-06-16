2026 FIFA World Cup: Day 1 Roundup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off with the first round of matches, showcasing some exciting results and surprises. Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw in Group H, while Egypt took the lead against Belgium in Group G before being equalized by an own goal. Uruguay earned a point in Miami, and Iran and New Zealand clashed in Los Angeles, resulting in a high-scoring match.

The schedule began with Cape Verde surprisingly holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in Group H. Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, was the hero of the match in Atlanta, making several important saves to keep the score level.

Next came the opening match of Group G in Seattle, with Egypt taking the lead through Emam Ashour and Belgium equalizing thanks to an own goal by defender Mohamed Hany. Then it was Uruguay's turn to earn a point in Miami. Abdulelah Al-Amri found the net for Saudi Arabia, and Maximiliano Araújo leveled the score in the closing stages of the match. Wrapping up the day in Los Angeles, we had Monday's highest-scoring match, between Iran and New Zealand.

Elijah Just scored twice for the Oceanian nation. Mohammed Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian scored for the Asian nation. New Zealand and Iran are ahead because of the number of goals scored. Belgium is ahead of Egypt because of its position in the FIFA rankings, the last available tiebreaker.

Between Spain and Cape Verde, only their position in the FIFA rankings, which serves as the final tiebreaker, puts the Europeans ahead





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