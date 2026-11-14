2026 Crypto Market Analysis: Altcoin Season Delayed as Bitcoin Dominance Holds Strong

Bitcoin dominance remains above 60% in late 2026 as altcoin market cap falls by $800 billion. Analyze why the traditional rotation to Ethereum and Solana is failing.

Investors in the cryptocurrency sector have long adhered to a predictable market cycle. Historically, when Bitcoin price gains show signs of deceleration, capital migrates toward Ethereum and various altcoins in pursuit of higher returns. However, 2026 is fundamentally challenging this established expectation. Despite brief periods of altcoin outperformance, these rallies have failed to develop into sustained momentum across the broader ecosystem, leaving the market approaching the end of the year without a convincing sign of the anticipated rotation.

Market Cap Decline and Index Struggles

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has plummeted from approximately $1.85 trillion to $1.06 trillion in just one month. This sharp decline has erased nearly $800 billion in value from the sector. Simultaneously, the Altcoin Season Index has struggled to maintain readings above the 75 threshold, a level that traditionally signals a shift toward altcoin dominance. At the time of reporting, the index sat at 48, indicating that Bitcoin season remains in full swing. This occurs even though Bitcoin is trading at $73,836.99, suggesting that investor confidence remains heavily concentrated in the leading cryptocurrency rather than diversifying into smaller assets.

Also read Carney Budget 2026 expands government spending to 45 percent of GDP

Historical Comparisons to 2021 and 2024

Looking back at previous years, 2021 and 2023 delivered substantial rallies during different parts of the calendar year, while 2022 was dominated by bearish sentiment. The end of 2024 provides a critical point of comparison for the current market structure. Following Bitcoin's move above $100,000 in December of that year, market attention expanded toward Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and other large-cap altcoins. This led to considerable optimism heading into 2025 regarding a potential continuation of that rotation. However, the experience of 2025 demonstrated that such rallies are not necessarily sustained. Glassnode's historical analysis highlighted that altcoin trading volume had previously surged to nearly four times Bitcoin's volume around September 2025, before cooling as Bitcoin approached its October market top.

Trading Volume Signals and Price Risks

The same pattern appeared in September 2026, where altcoin spot volume climbed to almost four times Bitcoin's volume, suggesting a period of heightened speculation. By late October, however, the ratio had declined to approximately three times Bitcoin's volume, indicating a cooling of interest. Data indicates that altcoins have lost approximately $200 billion in market capitalization during this period. Around 70% of Binance-listed altcoins are trading below their 200-day moving averages, while only 13.2% of the top 250 crypto assets recorded positive returns in October. Major altcoins are now approaching critical support levels. For instance, Hyperliquid could fall to $64 or $53 if it breaks below $75, while Ondo risks dropping to $0.26 or $0.19 below $0.35. Quant could also decline towards $160 if it breaks below $190. These setups suggest that selling pressure is spreading beyond smaller tokens.

Advertisement

Bitcoin Dominance and Investor Sentiment

One of the strongest arguments against an imminent altcoin season is Bitcoin's continued dominance. At press time, Bitcoin dominance stood at around 60.98%. Executives in the crypto community are increasingly questioning whether the traditional altcoin cycle remains relevant. Benjamin Cowen, founder and CEO of ITC, recently added to this concern in his commentary, arguing that the arrival of Q4 highlighted weakness across the market, with altcoins facing greater pressure. In the month of November so far, Bitcoin ETFs recorded the largest outflow worth approximately $1.58 billion, followed by Ethereum ETFs at $551.10 million. Among altcoins, there were also smaller outflows. This suggests that investors were withdrawing capital across both Bitcoin and altcoins rather than rotating into smaller cryptocurrencies.

Liquidations and Fear Index Indicators

Market turbulence is further evidenced by the cryptocurrency market witnessing approximately $738.92 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. These liquidations affected 120,474 traders according to CoinGlass data, validating concerns about market stability. At the same time, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index was standing at Fear, with a score of 29 at press time. These indicators reinforce one another and suggest that the traditional altcoin season is losing its momentum. The combination of ETF outflows, high liquidation rates, and low fear indices paints a picture of a market where capital is retreating rather than rotating, leaving altcoin investors waiting for a rally that has yet to materialize in 2026.