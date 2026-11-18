The Conservation Fund has signed an agreement with the Cully Corporation to secure nearly 50,000 acres of barrier islands near Point Lay, Alaska, as a permanent refuge for 200,000 Pacific walruses forced ashore by melting sea ice. The deal aims to prevent disturbances from development and tourism while supporting local Inupiaq communities.

The Conservation Fund announced on Wednesday a plan to secure nearly 50,000 acres (20,234 hectares) of barrier islands near Point Lay in northwest Alaska as a permanent refuge for Pacific walruses.

The non-profit signed an agreement with the Cully Corporation, the Alaskan Native Village Corporation that owns the land, to shield the walruses from human activities including resource development. In exchange, the Cully Corporation receives a payment aimed at boosting financial security and protecting the way of life of local communities. The amount paid was not revealed. The agreement took 10 years to build trust, according to Larry Selzer, president and CEO of The Conservation Fund.

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Pacific Walruses Gather in Massive Numbers

Every fall, more than 200,000 walruses heave themselves onto the barrier islands near Point Lay, forming an undulating mass of brownish-pink blubber and white tusks with not an inch between their bodies. The noise is deafening and the smell overpowering. John Wros, Alaska state director at the Conservation Fund, described it as a cacophony of life that is overwhelming to the senses. There is a lot of energy with animals playing in the surf.

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This gathering is the largest haulout in North America, Wros said. It started in 2007 with a few thousand females and their calves, but the numbers increased quickly. Now almost all Pacific walrus females and their young, around 200,000 in total, use the site. The dramatic gathering looks joyful but tells the story of a species forced to adapt to climate change in real time.

For the last two decades, the sea ice the walruses depend on has disappeared, driving them to seek refuge on land along the Chukchi Sea, which stretches between northern Alaska and Russia's Siberian coast. Chelsea Koch, a marine scientist at American University, said this is an example of animals responding to change, but it does not mean that land can fully replace the habitat they are losing.

Disappearing Ice Forces Walruses to Land

She noted that in late summer, the ice now often retreats beyond the shallow continental shelf into waters too deep for walruses to feed on the seafloor. Pacific walruses spend their winters on the pack ice of the Bering Sea. While males remain there year-round, females and their young migrate north to feed on the shallow shoals of the Chukchi Sea.

Historically they relied on persistent Arctic sea ice as platforms to rest near feeding grounds, to give birth and to nurse their young. But as humans burn fossil fuels and heat the planet, that sea ice has gone. Without ice, the walruses are increasingly forced to turn to solid land. Hauling out on land is not unheard of, but the enormous numbers that now gather at Point Lay is something new.

Anthony Fischbach, a wildlife biologist at the US Geological Survey, said the population of Pacific walruses has been relatively stable, but they are experiencing a new normal of disappearing sea ice and it is a threat. Gatherings of this size can be dangerous. Walruses are easily spooked and even small disturbances can cause these huge animals, which can weigh up to 2 tons (about 1.8 metric tonnes), to flee toward the ocean.

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Mass Dieoffs Caused by Human Disturbance

There are mass die-off events where juveniles are crushed and killed by the hundreds, if not thousands, Wros said. Sometimes a polar bear startles them, but often it is human-caused, such as an airplane flying too low, ship traffic, or tourists on cruises keen to spot the animals. A harrowing scene in the 2019 Netflix documentary Our Planet showed hundreds of walruses falling off cliffs in Russia, tumbling 260 feet (79 metres) to jagged rocks below.

Point Lay also sits on the edge of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, an area in the crosshairs of resource development including for fossil fuels. The new conservation agreement aims to restrict disturbances from commercial activities and tourism while ensuring residents have access to the natural resources they need and financial resources so they are not forced to sell land for oil and gas development.

Selzer said it is a big step for village elders to say they are going to permanently give up certain rights. Big animals need even bigger landscapes to thrive, and the Pacific walrus is no exception, he said. This conservation model is a really powerful tool because it allows them to work with the landowner to ensure the land can still be used for economic purposes while also protecting crucial wildlife habitats.

Partnership Preserves Heritage and Wildlife

Willard Neakok, chairman of the Cully Corporation Board, said the partnership will create opportunities and help preserve Inupiaq heritage. We respect our land, we respect our tradition, history, culture, so we are doing this for future descendants, he said. Koch did not comment specifically on the Point Lay plan but sees promise in conservation approaches that support local stewardship while protecting important walrus habitat. Whether this kind of arrangement might work elsewhere would depend on the community, she added.

Her main questions would be whether residents are shaping the decisions, whether subsistence rights and access are protected, and whether there is lasting support for local monitoring and stewardship.