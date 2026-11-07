Krakow attack kills six, injured 15; suspect's family found dead

A 25-year-old Polish man with far-right views killed six people and injured 15 in a shooting in Krakow's Main Square. The bodies of three of his close family members were later found at his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

A 25-year-old Polish man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow on Saturday and opened fire, killing six people and injuring 15 others before police shot and wounded him, authorities said.

The attack, described by Poland's defense minister as an act of terror, happened in Main Square in the heart of Krakow's Old Town, a major tourist hub in the country's second-largest city. The attacker drove to multiple spots in the square and opened fire at each stop with an automatic weapon. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said the man holds very radical and ultranationalistic views. Everything indicates that he was fascinated by far-right ideologies, Kierwiński said at a news conference.

Also read Shooting in Polish city of Krakow leaves 5 people dead and more than a dozen injured

PM Reveals Suspects Family Tragedy

Authorities have not released the attacker's name. Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities found the bodies of three of the suspect's close family members, two women and a man, inside his home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometres (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. We have the next acts of this tragedy, Tusk told reporters.

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He also praised the police officers who responded to the tragedy in a post on X. Four women and two men were killed in the Krakow attack. At least three of the women were Polish, and one of the dead was a U.K. citizen, authorities said. Police were still trying to identify the other two people killed. Two police officers were among the injured, including one whose injuries were serious, Kierwiński said.

Five non-Poles were also injured, police commander Marek Boroń said. A total of 13 people were hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said, though that figure may include the gunman, who underwent surgery after the attack. It is unclear how many of the injured were shot. Two of them were treated and released within hours of the mass shooting.

The attacker wore military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest, and used a military-type long gun, Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said. Police found many other weapons and ammunition in his car. He kept firing at the police even after being shot himself, Cisło said. The attacker engaged in a wild ride around Main Square, which is why people were wounded at several locations, she said.

Gun Permits And Safety Questions Arise

Cisło added that the gunman acted alone and the public is safe. It was not immediately clear whether the firearm used in the attack, or the guns found in his car, were legal. Around 411,000 people hold gun permits in Poland, which has a population of 37 million, and interest in gun ownership has been rising. Krakow mayor Łukasz Gibała said the city will be in official mourning until Wednesday.

He vowed that Krakow will remain open to visitors despite the tragedy. The square will belong to us again, Gibała said in a video posted to X. Videos posted on social media by witnesses show people running away from the square to take cover on nearby small streets, as well as first responders trying to resuscitate victims.

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In one video, a police officer is seen repeatedly shooting the attacker, who is lying on the street, only to later slowly collapse himself to the ground. Photos showed a Polish Medical Air Rescue helicopter after it landed in the square. A tram driver reported around 3 p.m. that his vehicle was shot at from a man in a moving car while passing near the main square, the Krakow municipal transport company said.

The window to the tram driver's cabin was shattered. The animal rights group OTOZ Animals said the attacker also shot two horses. Both animals are alive, but one was grazed by a bullet and the other hit in the leg. White carriages drawn by horses are a main tourist attraction in the square.

Rise In Far-Right Attacks Across Europe

Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland. However, in mid-October three attacks at schools in the central province of Mazovia took place within four days, leaving one person dead and many wounded, including children. The Krakow attacker's military gear, guns and overall look were similar to those of other extreme right lone actors committing attacks around Europe, said Kacper Rekawek, a senior researcher at the International Center for Counterterrorism in The Hague.

We have had attempts before, but now we can say that these kinds of attacks have become successful in Poland. President Karol Nawrocki said his thoughts were with the victims, the wounded and their families. Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski announced increased security measures, including road barriers, along main streets in the old town in the Polish capital in the aftermath of the Krakow attack. Ciobanu reported from Warsaw, Poland and Dazio reported from Berlin. Beata Zawrzel contributed to this report.