SUV strikes 4 pedestrians in Richmond Hill, 1 woman critically injured

A woman wearing a reflective vest is in life-threatening condition after an SUV struck two women and two children, ages 7 and 1, at a Richmond Hill intersection. The driver stayed and cooperated as police investigate.

A woman wearing a reflective vest is in life-threatening condition after an SUV struck four pedestrians, including two young children, at a Richmond Hill intersection on Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police Duty Insp. Rich Gaudet said officers received multiple 911 calls at 3:18 p.m. for a serious collision at Major Mackenzie Drive and Newkirk Road. When police and paramedics arrived, they found four injured pedestrians: two adult females and two children, ages 7 and 1. Gaudet said one woman was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

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Driver Cooperated As Investigation Opens

The other woman and her two children were taken to a local hospital and were later discharged. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Gaudet said. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation. As to why that vehicle hit the pedestrians, that is going to form part of our investigation, Gaudet said.

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We are hoping that video and we are hoping that witnesses can come forward and explain that to us. Several businesses and residents nearby told CP24 that the woman who remains in the hospital is a crossing guard. Moien Afza, who has lived in the area for three years, described the woman as a very kind lady. Everyone loves her.

She walks all the kids across the street, keeps them safe away from danger, Afza said. When asked whether the woman was working as a crossing guard at the time of the incident, Gaudet would only confirm that she was wearing a reflective vest. With respect to her employment as a crossing guard, we have not been able to confirm that yet, he said, adding that the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Police Urge Witnesses To Come Forward

York Regional Police say they are still trying to determine how the collision happened and whether the seriously injured woman was working as a crossing guard at the time. The investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward. The crash happened at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Newkirk Road in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto. Police have not released the names of the victims or the driver.

No charges have been announced. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or surveillance video to contact York Regional Police. The Ministry of Labour has been notified as part of the ongoing investigation.