2 people shot dead in Vaughan: large police presence expected, area to be avoided

Two people were shot dead in Vaughan on Wednesday evening. Police are looking into whether there is a possible connection between double shooting and vehicle fire. A vehicle was found on fire in a rural area near Huntington and Kirby roads shortly after police were called about the shooting.

Two people were shot dead in Vaughan on Wednesday evening, police say. Audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Misspellings can occur.

We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Police vehicles are shown in the image near the scene of double fatal shooting in Vaughan on Wednesday. Resident should expect a large police presence in the area for some time. People are being told to avoid the area.

Police are looking into whether there is a possible connection between double shooting and vehicle fire. A vehicle was found on fire in a rural area near Huntington and Kirby roads shortly after police were called about the shooting. (CBC





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Shootings Double Fatal Kaiser Drive Martin Grove Langstaff Roads Vehicle Fire Huntington Kirby Roads Police Presence Informant York Regional Police

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