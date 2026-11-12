Ottawa councillors push to end twice-a-year clock changes as Quebec weighs move

Two Ottawa councillors want the city and Ontario to eliminate semi-annual time changes, warning that Quebec ending the practice could split the national capital region into two time zones.

Two Ottawa councillors are calling on the City of Ottawa and the Ontario government to stop changing the clocks twice a year, warning that Quebec may soon do the same.

A motion from Coun. Shawn Menard, seconded by Coun. Marty Carr, asks the city to write to the Ontario government and local MPPs to encourage them to support ending twice-year time changes across Ontario. The motion was tabled at Thursday's council meeting.

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Quebec Premier Signals End To Clock Changes

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said on social media two weeks ago that Nov. 1 was very likely to be the last time Quebecers turn back the clocks. He said the government will consult all the specialists to decide whether Quebec stays on daylight time or standard time year round. Menard says if Quebec scraps the semi-annual time change, there are concerns of significant impacts to residents of the national capital region.

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Many of those residents regularly cross the provincial border between Ontario and Quebec, he said. The concern is that changes implemented on the Gatineau side and not the Ontario side would leave the national capital region operating on two different time zones. British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba have already stopped the annual practice of switching between daylight saving time and standard time. The newly elected council will debate the motion at its first meeting on Nov. 27.

Menard's motion specifically calls on the city to write the Ontario government and local MPPs to encourage them to support the elimination of twice-year time changes throughout Ontario. The push comes as Ontario continues to require residents to move clocks forward in spring and back in fall, a practice that has been debated for years. If Quebec moves ahead and Ontario does not, the Ottawa-Gatineau area would face a patchwork of time rules for the first time in decades.

Cross Border Time Zone Concerns For Ottawa

Menard said the cross-border reality of the region makes coordination essential, noting that many residents regularly cross the provincial border between Ontario and Quebec for work, school and daily errands. The motion does not commit Ontario to a specific time standard. It only asks the city to advocate for ending the twice-year changes and to press local MPPs on the issue. St-Pierre Plamondon's comments suggest Quebec could act soon.

He said the government will consult all the specialists to determine whether the province remains on daylight time or standard time year around. If Quebec cancels the semi-annual time change and Ontario continues to change the clocks twice a year, the national capital region would be split between two time zones. That would affect the many residents who regularly cross the provincial border between Ontario and Quebec.

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The debate is set to continue when the newly elected council meets for the first time on Nov. 27, when the motion will be discussed.