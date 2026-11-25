Two Albanian nationals appeared in court charged with breaking into Prince William and Catherine's country home at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate and stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock.

Two men appeared in court in eastern England on Wednesday charged with breaking into the country home of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and stealing cufflinks and a clock.

The Norfolk Police force said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Prosecutors said the suspects, both Albanian nationals, climbed a drainpipe to break into a dressing room at the royal couple's mansion before making off with six pairs of cufflinks and a clock. Authorities described both men as homeless.

Also read Two arrested over suspected break-in at Prince William and Kate’s home in England

Suspects Detained After Break In

During a hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court, they were ordered detained until their next court appearance on Monday. Police said officers were called Monday evening to reported suspicious activity at an address on the royal family's rural Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, the two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. No royals were on the property at the time.

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William and Kate's Kensington Palace office declined to comment on security matters. Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house on the Sandringham estate, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate use the secluded red brick Georgian mansion about 110 miles (171 kilometres) north of London as a country residence on weekends.

The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their forever home. Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years. In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building.

History Of Royal Property Breaches

Charles and Queen Camilla weren't at Windsor Castle at the time, but it was reported that William and Kate were in their nearby house. Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth. In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the queen's private chambers while she was in bed.

The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette. Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences. Jill Lawless, The Associated Press