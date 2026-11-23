Niagara Regional Police have charged two men after a failed attempt to ram a Welland jewelry store with an SUV on Oct. 26. One suspect was arrested in Mississauga, while the other remains in custody with another police service.

Two men are facing charges in connection with an attempted break-and-enter at a jewelry store in Welland last month, Niagara Regional Police Service say. The incident happened on Oct. 26 near Thorold Road and Prince Charles Drive.

Officers were called to that area just before 5 p.m. for reports of an attempted break and enter at a jewelry store. Police say a white Volkswagen Touareg SUV was used to hit the front of the business in an attempt to gain access. The suspects, however, could not get into the building and fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a black Audi Q7 SUV before police arrived.

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The suspect vehicle was last seen south on Lloyd Avenue from Thorold Road and may have stopped momentarily near the intersection of Lloyd Avenue and Maple Park Drive, police said in an earlier news release. No injuries were reported. The initial police investigation determined there were two male suspects wearing masks and that the store was targeted.

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Police had advised the public to exercise caution if they observe the suspects or suspect vehicle due to the extreme danger in their behaviour and driving. A structural engineer was consulted to determine the integrity of the building as it sustained significant damages, police said. Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects as 36-year-old Timothy Vanheeswky, of Brampton, and 45-year-old James Fobert, of no fixed address. On Monday, Peel Regional Police arrested Vanheeswky in Mississauga.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence. Vanheeswky remains in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Tuesday in St. Catharines. Fobert, meanwhile, is currently in custody with another unnamed police service and will be transferred into the custody of NRPS upon his release, police said.

Fobert Faces Multiple Charges With Unnamed Police Service

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, break and enter with intent to commit a criminal offence, dangerous operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, and four counts of fail to comply with probation order. The allegations against both men have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact the 3 District CIB at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008980, or the anonymous tip line at 289-248-1058.