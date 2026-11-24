British police arrested two men over a suspected burglary at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. The property was unoccupied at the time and the men remain in custody without charge.

British police said Tuesday that two men have been arrested over a suspected burglary at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine on the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The arrests followed reports that the home on the vast royal estate was broken into on Monday. Police said officers were called Monday evening to reported suspicious activity at the address. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing. They were being held in custody Tuesday and had not been charged.

Also read 2 men arrested over suspected burglary at Prince William and Catherine’s country home in eastern England

Anmer Hall History and Occupancy

Police said the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident. Anmer Hall, a Georgian country house with 10 bedrooms, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Built in 1802, the property became part of the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate in 1898. The estate lies about 170 kilometres north of London.

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William and Catherine have used the house at Sandringham Estate as a country residence on weekends and holidays. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their forever home. The latest incident came as William visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the British leader's office at 10 Downing Street. The pair were said to have met for about an hour, discussing issues like homelessness.

Past Royal Property Security Breaches

While the British royals often mingle with political leaders and government ministers at formal occasions, visits to Downing Street, the official residence of British leaders since 1735, are less frequent. Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years. In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time.

In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the Queen's private chambers while she was in bed. Elizabeth spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette. Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences. A man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds.

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Further Royal Security Incidents And Sentences

Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth. As well, there was a security incident earlier this year at Sandringham when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, was allegedly threatened by a masked man while walking his dogs. A court case for the 39-year-old man who was charged in connection with the incident is ongoing.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and removed from his longtime Windsor Castle residence following damaging revelations regarding his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, now lives at Marsh Farms on the Sandringham estate.