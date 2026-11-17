Two crew members were hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a CN Rail train derailed near Terrace, B.C., with several cars plunging into the Skeena River. CN Rail confirmed no dangerous goods were on board and Highway 16 has reopened following the incident.

A CN Rail train derailment in northern British Columbia resulted in two crew members being hospitalized and sent several rail cars plunging into the Skeena River on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. on November 17, 2026, roughly 16 kilometers southwest of Terrace, British Columbia. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital by B.C. Emergency Health Services, where they are currently in serious but stable condition. According to the Terrace RCMP, the derailed train consisted of one locomotive and five cars that came off the track.

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Skeena River Rail Cars Submerged

Constable Kelly Cates confirmed that some of the rail cars involved entered the water of the Skeena River. Video footage from the scene shows multiple train cars submerged in the water, while several others are lying on their sides on and next to the track. CN Rail confirmed the details of the derailment in an email to CTV News.

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A spokesperson for the railway, Ashley Michnowski, stated that there were no fires, no dangerous goods, and no impact to public safety as a direct result of the accident. The company expressed gratitude to local emergency services for their assistance and apologized for any inconvenience caused. Emergency response efforts began shortly after 1 p.m. PT when police, ambulance, and fire crews arrived at the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles were dispatched to the 13000 block of Highway 16, which serves as the main artery connecting Terrace to Prince Rupert. This highway is critical for shipping products from Canada's third-busiest port to overseas markets. Highway 16 was initially closed to all traffic in the area to allow for emergency response and investigation.

Highway Reopened After Derailment

However, according to DriveBC, the highway has since reopened in both directions. Constable Cates noted that CN Rail is making arrangements to safely retrieve the derailed cars from the river and the surrounding area. The cause of the train derailment remains under active investigation by authorities. No further details regarding the specific factors leading to the accident have been released at this time.

Officials continue to monitor the situation while recovery operations proceed in the region.