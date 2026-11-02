Two charged after remains of missing BC boy Kai Pavlovic found; homicide investigation ongoing

The remains of 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic, missing since September 2025, have been discovered. Branko Bijelic faces second-degree murder and indignity to human remains charges, while Sarah Bijelic is charged with manslaughter.

The remains of 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic have been discovered more than a year after he was reported missing in British Columbia. Two people have now been charged in connection with his death.

Two Charged In Kai Pavlovic Death

Kai was reported missing after Burnaby RCMP were asked to conduct a wellness check on him on Sept. 26, 2025. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Monday that the search had come to a tragic end. Branko Bijelic, 51, of Burnaby, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains. Sarah Bijelic, 46, was also charged with manslaughter.

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"It is with heavy hearts that we share this update in the investigation into Kai's death," said Sgt. Freda Fong in a statement.

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"There are no words to accurately express the sadness surrounding the circumstances. " Authorities have not released further information while the case is before the courts. "We recognize the concern this investigation has caused within the community, and our thoughts are with Kai's loved ones and those affected by this tragedy," Fong said. "We thank the public for their assistance and for coming forward with information.

" The disappearance of Kai initially prompted a plea for tips from the RCMP, though the force said the circumstances did not meet the threshold for issuing an Amber Alert. IHIT quietly took over the case in June. Billboards were launched in the search for the boy, who was believed to be with an unidentified caretaker. Burnaby RCMP previously said they discovered the boy missing after officers were asked to check on his well-being.

Kai Remembered As Bright Curious Boy

They declined to confirm details of his custody arrangements or information contained in an online fundraiser set up by extended family in New Zealand, citing privacy concerns. Early in the search, authorities shared a statement from unnamed relatives describing Kai as "bright, curious and outgoing," and someone who loved to "climb trees, build forts and learn to sail.

" "He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs," the statement continued. "Kai's family in New Zealand loves him dearly. " The charges against the two individuals mark a significant development in a case that has drawn attention and concern from the community. The investigation remains active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.