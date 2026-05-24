2 Arrested in Nova Scotia Baby Death Case

Halifax police announced two people known to the missing newborn have been charged with concealing the body of a child, obstruction, and indignity to a dead body. The woman who gave birth at the hospital was in critical condition and later found to have experienced a medical emergency. The case has deeply affected first responders, who are seeking answers.

A missing newborn baby was found dead in a wooded area in Halifax, Nova Scotia , after a woman gave birth in life-threatening condition at a local hospital.

Halifax police began investigating after the woman arrived at the hospital on Saturday night. The search initially focused on a residence in the west end before shifting to the Prospect Road area. Two people known to the woman have been charged with concealing the body of a child, obstruction, and indignity to a dead body. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death





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Nova Scotia Baby Death Arrest Concealing A Body Halifax Police

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