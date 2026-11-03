Over 2,500 federal public servants leave voluntarily as Ottawa targets 16,000 job cuts

More than 2,500 federal public servants have voluntarily left their jobs after receiving workforce adjustment notices, as the government moves to cut 16,000 full-time equivalent positions by 2029.

More than 2,500 public servants have voluntarily left their jobs in the federal public service after receiving a workforce adjustment notice over the past year, as the federal government looks to trim the size of its workforce by 2029.

According to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, 2,555 public servants volunteered to leave the federal public service and were accepted for voluntary departure. A total of 19,274 employees are eligible for the voluntary departure program. The Canada Strong Budget 2025, released in November 2025, outlined plans to cut 16,000 full-time equivalent positions through the Comprehensive Expenditure Review. Another 12,000 positions, including 350 executive positions, are to be eliminated through attrition and early retirement packages.

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Federal Workforce Adjustment Notices Issued

More than 25,000 executives and non-executive employees across the federal government have received workforce adjustment notices warning that their jobs may be affected by the cuts. The Treasury Board says 9,643 non-executive positions have been identified in core public service departments to be cut through workforce adjustments. As of Oct. 14, 4,854 employees who received workforce adjustment notices had selected one of three options available to depart the public service.

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The options are Option A, a 12-month surplus priority entitlement that gives the public servant a paid entitlement to secure a reasonable job offer in the public service; Option B, a transition support measure in which the employee resigns and receives a cash payment based on years of service; and Option C, an education allowance. The Treasury Board says the majority of those 4,854 employees accepted a cash payment based on their years of service.

Employee Departure Options And Choices

A breakdown shows 530 employees chose Option A, 3,023 chose Option B, 874 chose Option C(I) combining a transition support measure and education allowance, and 437 chose Option C(II) combining a transition support measure, education allowance and up to two years of leave without pay. Another 986 employees chose to leave the public service through the alternation program.

That process allows employees who are opting to leave and those who have chosen Option A to exchange positions with an alternate employee who is not in an affected position and is willing to leave the core public service. Federal departments were required to establish a voluntary departure program when five or more employees at the same group and level and in the same unit were notified their jobs may be affected by the comprehensive expenditure review.

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Employees who want to leave the core public service under the voluntary departure program have 30 days to choose one of the options. Federal departments and agencies have identified 17,977 non-executive positions and 832 executive positions to be eliminated through workforce adjustment, attrition and early retirement.

Departments Facing Job Cuts Identified

According to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat website, 5,313 positions have been identified for elimination at Employment and Social Development Canada, 1,056 positions will be eliminated at Health Canada and 1,022 jobs will be cut at Public Services and Procurement Canada. More than 9,000 federal public servants have been approved for early retirement packages.

Eligible employees had until July 24 to apply for the Early Retirement Incentive program, which allowed them to retire with an immediate pension based on years of service, with no reduction for retiring early. A total of 10,006 applications were received for the Early Retirement Incentive program by the deadline. The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says that as of Oct. 13, 9,694 applications have been confirmed for early retirement.

A total of 401 applications were discontinued and 102 applications were denied.