The iconic Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 Batman Returns is auctioned Monday in Gardena. Expect bids between $5 million and $7 million for this historic, non-street legal vehicle.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, a genuine piece of cinematic history will leave the private vaults of Hollywood and enter the open market. The Batmobile used in Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster Batman Returns is set to be auctioned in Gardena, California, near Los Angeles. This specific vehicle, which once careened through fictional Gotham City streets and lived beneath Wayne Manor in the film, is now available for purchase by private collectors willing to spend a premium price. The sale marks a significant moment for superhero memorabilia, as this particular car is one of only three custom-made versions produced for the movie.

The Auction Details and Vehicle Specifications

The vehicle is the centerpiece of a major Julien's Auctions event taking place on Monday, November 23, 2026. The auction house has placed a preauction estimate between $5 million and $7 million on the car, a range that suggests it could potentially break the existing record for a Batmobile sale. That previous record was set in 2013 when the Number One Hero car from the 1960s Adam West television series changed hands. This specific Batmobile measures just under 20 feet, which is approximately 6 meters, in length. Its design features a glossy black finish and two prominent sweeping tail fins that define its aggressive silhouette.

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According to auction notes released on the Julien's Auctions website, this vehicle appeared in the majority of the driving sequences in Batman Returns. The car retains its original paintwork and the Chevrolet V-8 engine that powered it during production. It also includes the radio-controlled flaming exhaust system that added to the car's fearsome reputation on screen. The auction house describes the vehicle as one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history, citing the profound influence of Burton's darker aesthetic on modern superhero films.

Ownership Restrictions and Legal Agreements

Prospective buyers must navigate a complex web of legal restrictions before they can take possession of the car. The auction is governed by an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc., the entity responsible for handling DC Comics intellectual property rights. The buyer is required to secure explicit approval from Warner Bros. before exhibiting the vehicle at any special events. Furthermore, the agreement stipulates that the vehicle must remain stationary when displayed to the public, ensuring it is not operated in a way that could cause damage or pose safety risks.

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Additionally, Julien's Auctions explicitly noted that the Batmobile is not street legal. The engine and transmission have only been tested a limited number of times since filming concluded in the early 1990s. This means the car is strictly a collector's item and cannot be driven on public roads. The restriction ensures that the vehicle remains in pristine condition, preserving its value and historical integrity for future generations of fans and collectors who view it as a sacred artifact of pop culture.

Recent History and Market Impact

For many years, this specific Batmobile was on display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California. It remained there, allowing the public to view the iconic car up close, until its recent acquisition for this high-profile auction. The car was displayed publicly in Tustin on Friday, November 20, 2026, just three days before the auction began, drawing attention from local media and fans. The Associated Press captured images of the vehicle during this final public viewing, highlighting its pristine condition and the enduring allure of the Batman franchise.

The sale represents a significant event in the economy of collector vehicles, as prices for movie memorabilia continue to rise. The $5 million to $7 million estimate reflects the high demand for items from the Burton Batman era, which is widely regarded as a turning point in the genre. The auction will feature dozens of other pieces of Batman and superhero memorabilia, but this Batmobile is the undisputed star of the show. The final hammer price will determine the new value of one of the most recognizable props in cinema history.