Arash Hemmati, 18, died after a stabbing at Kanata Centrum on Saturday night. Ottawa police seek witnesses as MP Jenna Sudds expresses community grief.

Ottawa Police Service investigators are examining the fatal stabbing of Arash Hemmati, an 18-year-old man who lost his life during an incident at the Kanata Centrum Shopping Centre. The tragedy occurred on Saturday night, prompting a urgent response from emergency services and law enforcement personnel in the Kanata district.

Timeline of the Stabbing Incident

Police received reports of a stabbing near the intersection of Earl Grey Drive and Kanata Avenue at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to the scene located at 400 Earl Grey Drive to find victims in distress. First responders immediately began life-saving efforts at the location where the altercation took place.

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Despite the immediate medical intervention provided by emergency crews, the severity of the injuries proved fatal. Paramedics transported Arash Hemmati to a nearby hospital where medical staff attempted to stabilize him. He was subsequently pronounced dead after arriving at the medical facility.

Police Investigation and Witness Appeal

Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit has confirmed that the victim is Arash Hemmati. Detectives believe that a large group of people was present at the scene when the stabbing occurred. This presence suggests potential witnesses who may have observed the events leading up to or during the attack.

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Investigators are currently working to identify individuals they have not yet spoken to regarding the incident. The police emphasize that any person who was near 400 Earl Grey Drive around the time of the stabbing may have crucial information. They are specifically looking for individuals with photos or video footage captured on mobile devices.

Community Response and Political Statement

Jenna Sudds, the Member of Parliament for the Kanata riding, publicly addressed the death of Arash Hemmati. She described the news of his death as heartbreaking and expressed deep sorrow for the loss suffered by the community. Her statement highlights the emotional impact of the violent event on local residents.

Jenna Sudds directed her thoughts toward the family and friends of Arash Hemmati as they navigate this unimaginable loss. She also extended her sympathies to everyone in the Kanata community who has been affected by this tragedy. Her social media post serves as a formal acknowledgment of the grief permeating the area.

Next Steps in the Criminal Investigation

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiry. The investigation is active and ongoing as detectives work to establish the full context of the events.

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Citizens with relevant information, photos, or video footage are asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit directly. The dedicated line for this information is 613-236-1222, extension 5493. Police hope that community cooperation will help them identify all parties involved and bring closure to the case.