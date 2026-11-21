A 17-year-old Ottawa driver faces stunt driving and speeding charges after allegedly traveling at 94 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone. Police emphasized the dangers of the 'fatal five' driving behaviors, noting the driver held their G2 license for only three weeks.

A 17-year-old driver in Ottawa is facing serious legal consequences after allegedly speeding significantly over the legal limit in a designated school zone. Police confirmed that the incident occurred in the Orléans area, specifically on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard near Fortune Drive.

Teen Charged With Stunt Driving in School Zone

The teen was recorded driving at 94 km/h in a zone where the posted speed limit is strictly 40 km/h. This means the driver was traveling at 54 km/h over the speed limit, which police describe as more than 50 km/h over the limit. Ottawa police issued a statement regarding the stop, highlighting the severity of the offense and the driver's inexperience.

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The driver had only been in possession of their G2 license for three weeks at the time of the incident. This lack of experience, combined with such excessive speeding in a school zone, raises significant safety concerns for the community. The rapid loss of control or inability to react in such conditions can be particularly dangerous for young, less experienced drivers. The driver is currently facing two primary charges: stunt driving and speeding.

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These charges carry automatic and severe penalties under current Ontario traffic laws. A first-time conviction for stunt driving comes with a minimum fine of $2,000.

Ontario Penalties For Speeding Offenses

Additionally, the driver faces a minimum one-year licence suspension for this offense. Beyond the long-term suspension, immediate penalties also apply to this specific violation. The driver is subject to a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound. These penalties are designed to remove high-risk drivers from the road quickly.

The vehicle impound ensures that the car cannot be used while the legal process unfolds. A passenger in the vehicle was also charged during the police stop. The passenger was cited for failing to wear a seatbelt, a violation that contributes to the overall danger of the trip. Ottawa police emphasized that all occupants of a vehicle share responsibility for safety.

Ottawa Police Warn About Fatal Five Behaviors

The police statement noted that failing to wear a seatbelt is one of the contributing factors to fatalities on roads. Ottawa police released a strong message to the public following the incident. They stated that speeding, aggressive driving, and failing to wear a seatbelt are all among the fatal five driving behaviors. These behaviors are known to contribute significantly to deaths on our roads.

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The police urged drivers to understand that their choices behind the wheel have serious consequences. The police message was direct and urgent. They advised drivers to slow down, buckle up, and drive responsibly at all times. The goal is to reduce preventable accidents and save lives.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with reckless driving, especially for new drivers. Young drivers must be particularly vigilant about adhering to speed limits. School zones require extra caution due to the presence of children. The combination of inexperience and high speed creates a volatile situation. Authorities continue to monitor such incidents closely to ensure road safety.