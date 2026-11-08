Guelph teen William Parsons to represent Canada at Lifesaving World Championships in South Africa

Seventeen-year-old William Parsons of Guelph, Ontario, is training for the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, where he will compete in beach sprint and beach flags events for Canada.

William Parsons, a 17-year-old from Guelph, Ontario, is preparing to represent Canada at the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships in South Africa. The championships run from November 25 to December 13 in Nelson Mandela Bay, with beach events at King's Beach and pool events at Newton Park Swimming Pool.

Parsons specializes in running events, including the 90-metre beach sprint and beach flags. In beach flags, athletes race to grab a flag from the sand. The competition brings together pool and beach events in a sport that tests skills associated with saving lives in aquatic environments. According to CTV's Hannah Schmidt, Parsons is focused on his preparation as the event approaches.

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William Parsons Prepares for Championships

He first tried lifesaving sport about 10 years ago through his swimming club, initially taking part during the summer. He became more involved when he was old enough to compete at the national level, and has concentrated on the sport more heavily over the past two or three years. Parsons said making the team required discipline and consistent training.

"I would say you definitely need to be disciplined because to make the team you have to be... I think top two and top one... in an event at nationals, and in more than one event," Parsons told CTV News.

"So, you definitely have to be disciplined, show up to practice every day... even on the days you don't want to. " To prepare, Parsons has worked with track and field coach Ken Kudo of the Royal City Athletics Club since September. Kudo assessed Parsons' fitness, speed and technique before developing a training program. Training has included sprint work on the track and sand, weighted-sled exercises and hill workouts.

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"Generally speaking, we're focused on five different areas: working on the acceleration phase of a sprint, maximum velocity, speed endurance and then also the technical side of things as well as strength training," Kudo said. He said Parsons improved his time between two training trials, which he hopes will build the young athlete's confidence. Kudo noted that running on sand is much different than running on a track.

"You have running shoes with help from having spikes on them, and it's a hard surface. But in the sand, he's running in bare feet," Kudo explained. He added that athletes need strength to push through the sand and bring their legs forward into the next stride. The Lifesaving World Championships are organized by the International Life Saving Federation and take place every two years in a new location.

John Carey, head coach at Royal City Aquatics, described the event as a major international competition.

Training Under Coach Ken Kudo

"This is huge. It's as close to an Olympics as you can get," Carey said.

"They have an opening ceremony as multiple countries come through, representing where they're from... it's going to be a lot of fun. We've been fortunate enough to put in an athlete almost every year.

" Parsons said he enjoys the relaxed atmosphere around beach events. "I get to hang out with my friends a lot on the beach, kind of in between events. It's pretty laid back, compared to traditional swimming," he said.

"I do mainly just the running events. The 90-metre beachfront... is just basically like track but 90 metres sprint on sand.

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" For Canada's youth team, athletes are spread across the country, from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Parsons said the team held a training camp in July and expects to train together more extensively once in South Africa. He said he is excited to race against athletes from other countries, although the international travel will be a new experience.

"I'm actually really excited to race with some different countries," Parsons said. "I think it'll be really fun. I'm nervous for the travel, though.

International Youth Team Experience

" In September, he began reducing his swimming workload and increased his focus on running and weightlifting. "So, running three times a weekend, lifting twice and swimming once and I kind of just will continue that all the way until middle of November," he said. Parsons is already considering future international competition, including the possibility of returning to the youth team for a championship in Japan next year.

"I'll definitely be thinking about that this year or next year," he said. For other young athletes interested in lifesaving sport, Parsons recommends trying different disciplines before settling on a specialty.

"If you want to get into it, you should try and find which part of lifesaving you would enjoy," he said. "That'd be the swimming part or the beach part, like the boarding or the running. Whichever part you find most is for you.

" The sport offers a range of events, including swimming, running, boarding and other beach competitions, allowing athletes to focus on the skills they enjoy most. Carey said the variety helps keep young athletes engaged.

"A happy athlete is a fast athlete. With a little bit of something for everybody, coming from a multi-sport background is so important," Carey said.

"You get to keep kids in the sport longer, which we know is so integral to their overall growth and development. " For now, Parsons' attention is on South Africa and the opportunity to test his speed on the world stage. The championships begin November 25 and continue through December 13 in Nelson Mandela Bay.