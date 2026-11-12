17-Year-Old Charged In Hamilton Facebook Marketplace Ring Robbery And Bear Spray Attack

Hamilton police have charged a 17-year-old boy with robbery and assault after a woman was bear-sprayed during a Facebook Marketplace meetup on King Street West.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a violent confrontation involving a suspected diamond ring robbery and the use of bear spray in Hamilton. The incident occurred on August 16 at a Tim Hortons located on King Street West.

Hamilton Police confirmed the details of the arrest in a news release issued on Thursday. Investigators stated that the victim, a woman selling a diamond ring, had arranged a meetup through Facebook Marketplace. She met with two suspects who had expressed interest in purchasing the item. The group reportedly agreed on a price for the ring before the transaction took place.

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Physical Struggle Over Diamond Ring

However, the electronic payment process failed to go through as expected. Following this technical issue, one of the suspects allegedly attempted to seize the ring by force. The woman reportedly held onto the jewelry, refusing to let it go. This resistance escalated the situation significantly, leading to a physical struggle.

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According to police allegations, the suspect dragged the woman from her vehicle. During this struggle, the victim was sprayed directly in the face. Investigators believe the substance used was bear spray based on the evidence gathered. The attack caused significant distress and physical harm to the seller.

Teen Charged With Robbery

Police acted quickly to identify and locate the individuals involved in the crime. They successfully apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident. The teenager has been charged with several serious criminal offenses. These charges include robbery, assault with a weapon, and possession contrary to an order.

He is also facing charges for possession of a prohibited crime. The specific nature of the prohibited item was not detailed in the initial release. Hamilton Police emphasized that the charges have not yet been tested in court. Legal proceedings are still pending for the young accused.

Youth Cannot Be Named

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teen cannot be named. This legal protection prevents the publication of his identity or personal details. Authorities continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the attack. The public is reminded to exercise caution during all online marketplace transactions.

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Police advise meeting in safe, public locations for such exchanges. Being aware of your surroundings is crucial for personal safety. This case highlights the potential dangers of offline transactions for high-value items.