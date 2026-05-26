17 Suspects Arrested in Canada for Violent Extortion Rings Targeting South Asian Community

Peel Regional Police announced the arrests on Monday, following a joint investigation involving provincial, federal and U.S. authorities that began in December, 2025. Investigators said several of the men arrested in recent weeks are part of a group known as the For Brothers gang. Police have laid more than 100 charges, including 75 firearm offences, 11 extortion-related charges and two arson charges.

Peel Regional Police arrested 17 individuals, majority of whom have ties to an international criminal network known as For Brothers. Seventeen male suspects, many of whom came to Canada from India on student visas and temporary work permits, have been criminally charged following a sweeping investigation into violent extortion rings targeting the South Asian community in the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Peel Regional Police announced the arrests on Monday, following a joint investigation involving provincial, federal and U.S. authorities that began in December, 2025. Investigators said several of the men arrested in recent weeks are part of a group known as the For Brothers gang. Police have laid more than 100 charges, including 75 firearm offences, 11 extortion-related charges and two arson charges.

The accused have no ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, the notorious India-based gang that has been linked to other extortion cases and was deemed a terrorist group in 2025 by federal officials, said Detective Sergeant Brian Lorette of Peel’s extortion task force. Officials told reporters that extortion schemes targeting the South Asian community are too prevalent in Canada – and even causing some immigrant entrepreneurs to consider leaving the country.

Authorities said they are eyeing other potential busts and will seek to curb extortion by moving to deport perpetrators. Our message today is clear: People must abide by the laws and terms of their immigration status, said Canada Border Services Agency president Erin O’Gorman. Coming to Canada on a work or student permit is a privilege and individuals who are found to be involved in these activities will be removed from the country





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