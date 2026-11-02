Polk County sting: 281 arrested, including 17 Disney and Universal employees

A seven-day undercover operation in Polk County, Florida, led to the arrests of 281 suspects, including 17 employees of Disney World and Universal Studios. The suspects included 31 who traveled to meet children, 32 undocumented immigrants, and 24 who brought firearms.

A seven-day undercover operation in Polk County, Florida, resulted in the arrests of 281 suspects, including 17 employees of Disney World and Universal Studios, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Sheriff Judd Details Predator Sting

Sheriff Grady Judd said the joint operation focused on predators who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity and human trafficking. He said 31 of the suspects traveled to the county to attempt to have sex with a child. During a press conference Friday, Judd said 13 of the arrested suspects were Disney employees and four were Universal Studios employees. He added that Disney cooperated with law enforcement and has since fired all the employees involved.

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"It is extremely disturbing when we encounter nasty child predators like these who are very eager to have sex with children. This is why we conduct these types of undercover operations," Judd said in a statement. Judd said 32 suspects were undocumented immigrants, and so far 16 have been transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Additionally, he said 24 of the suspects brought firearms with them to the meetings, and nine were on probation. The sheriff highlighted details from some of the suspects arrested. One suspect is the head coach of the Florida team Davenport Titans, where he coaches kids between the ages of 11 and 14. He thought he was traveling to meet a 14-year-old girl, the sheriff said.

Disney Employee Caught With Diapers

Another suspect was on active U.S. Navy duty. A former Disney employee, who worked as a Mickey Mouse character and had a diaper fetish, was caught with two backpacks full of diapers, according to the sheriff. Judd also said they arrested a Disney employee who had his uniform in the car and was there to meet an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old boy. CBS News has reached out to Disney and Universal Studios for further comment.

The operation took place over seven days and was a joint effort by multiple agencies. The Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cases. The identities of the suspects have not been fully released.