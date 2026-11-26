A dozen First Nations in British Columbia receive a roughly $168 million federal loan guarantee for their investment in the Coastal GasLink pipeline, the fifth deal closed by Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corp. since 2024.

A dozen First Nations in British Columbia are being provided a roughly $168 million loan guarantee to support their investment in a pipeline that feeds natural gas to the LNG Canada plant.

The guarantee is the fifth transaction closed by the federal Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corp. since the agency was set up in 2024. Its goal is to help make it more affordable for First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities to share in the economic benefits of major projects. The 12 nations that make up the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership are investing in the entity that holds TC Energy's interest in the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Also read 12 First Nations buy stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline with $168 million federal loan guarantee

Coastal GasLink Pipeline Delivers Gas

The pipeline delivers gas from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada plant and tanker port at Kitimat, B.C. The investment is the second planned Indigenous investment deal related to Coastal GasLink. In October, another group representing five First Nations announced it had invested $65.3 million of its own funds in TC's Coastal GasLink subsidiary.

Advertisement

TC chief executive Francois Poirier said in a news release that the deal reflects the strength of the relationships the company has developed along the pipeline corridor over more than a decade. This transaction demonstrates what is possible when Indigenous communities, industry and governments come together with a shared commitment to creating opportunities that deliver benefits over the long term, Poirier said. Corrina Leween, director and executive committee member of the First Nations partnership, called the investment a historic milestone.

It reflects years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects and to create a stronger role for our Nations in shaping the economic future of our territories, she said in a news release Thursday. Kristan Straub, CEO of the loan guarantee corporation, said Indigenous participation is an increasingly important part of major project development.

Ministers Say Indigenous Support Crucial

Federal Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the deal will help First Nations derive meaningful long-term benefits from one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects. For major projects to happen, the support of affected Indigenous communities is crucial, federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said in an interview Thursday. As nations become more comfortable with projects and with different forms of participation, we will see more and more equity ownership, he said.

It is the ultimate form of ownership in a project because it means real participation and upside from the project. TC has given the green light to a project that would expand the capacity of Coastal GasLink to serve the second phase of LNG Canada. No new pipeline would be built, but the flow of gas would be increased through pumping power and other upgrades.

For the pipeline expansion, the LNG Canada partners, Shell Canada and four Asian firms, are taking the lead on construction. That reduces the exposure to cost overrun and schedule risks for TC and its co-owners in the pipeline. The initial construction of Coastal GasLink encountered numerous challenges. They included blockades by opponents in Wet'suwet'en traditional territory in northern B.C. and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Pipeline Cost Balloons To 14 5 Billion

By the time it was complete in late 2023, the cost had ballooned to $14.5 billion from $6.6 billion five years earlier. Hodgson said the project has come a long way. We have come from a place where there was no shared vision to a place where the project is performing and generating revenues for the people of British Columbia, for the people of Canada, and now really importantly for the First Nations all along its route, he said.

Within B.C. First Nations, sentiment toward Coastal GasLink is divided. A majority of Wet'suwet'en elected band councils supported the pipeline, while some traditional hereditary chiefs resisted it. Hereditary Chief Na'Moks said in an emailed statement after Thursday's announcement that the project destroyed Wet'suwet'en lands without consent, while stressing respect for every Nation's right to self-determination.

Gwii Lok'im Gibuu, a member of the Gitxsan First Nation and co-executive director of the Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition, criticized the deal. Gibuu said TC Energy is further divesting from Coastal GasLink, a project whose estimated construction cost doubled, and that the federal government is now encouraging Indigenous finances to back it, tying those to the risk and uncertainty of the pipeline and LNG business.

TC and the Indigenous groups hold a collective 35 per cent interest in Coastal GasLink, with KKR Co. and Alberta Investment Management Corp. owning the rest. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.