A group of 12 First Nations in British Columbia is buying an 11 per cent economic interest in a TC Energy entity that holds a stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline, backed by a $168-million federal loan guarantee.

A group of 12 First Nations in British Columbia is buying an indirect ownership stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline, backed by a $168-million loan guarantee from the federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program.

On Thursday, CGL First Nations Limited Partnership announced an agreement to purchase an 11 per cent economic interest in TC Holdco, a company owned by TC Energy that holds TC Energy's 35 per cent limited partner stake in the pipeline. The deal marks the second Indigenous equity partnership to buy into TC Energy's stake in Coastal GasLink this fall. In October, a separate five-nation coalition announced a $65.3-million investment of its own funds, supported by a $65-million federal loan guarantee.

Also read B.C. First Nations to acquire stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations Stake In Pipeline Details

Together, 17 First Nations along the pipeline route now hold an equity interest in the project, which delivers natural gas to the LNG Canada plant and tanker port in Kitimat, B.C. Coastal GasLink is a 670-kilometre pipeline that carries natural gas from near Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat. It is the only direct path to the West Coast for natural gas to be liquefied and shipped to Asian markets.

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The $168-million loan guarantee from the Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corp. was announced alongside the investment by the 12 nations that make up the CGL First Nations Limited Partnership. The transaction is the fifth closed by the federal agency since it was set up in 2024. The federal Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program provides up to $10 billion in loan guarantees to reduce borrowing costs so Indigenous communities can buy equity stakes in major projects.

The guarantee is intended to lower the cost of borrowing for the First Nations partnership, making it more feasible for the communities to acquire a stake in the pipeline. TC Energy has given the green light to a project that would expand the capacity of Coastal GasLink to serve the second phase of LNG Canada, a potential additional production train that would require more gas volumes.

TC Energy Expansion And Capacity Goals

TC Energy has said the expansion would be built if LNG Canada's partners proceed with the second phase. The expansion would double LNG Canada's capacity from 14 to 28 million tonnes a year, putting it on the trajectory to become one of the largest LNG facilities in the world. TC Energy and the Indigenous groups hold a collective 35 per cent interest in Coastal GasLink, with KKR Co. and Alberta Investment Management Corp. owning the rest.

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This investment represents a historic milestone for our Nations and a new chapter in our relationship with Coastal GasLink, said Corrina Leween, director and executive committee member of the First Nations partnership, in a news release Thursday. It reflects years of work to advance Indigenous participation in major infrastructure projects and to create a stronger role for our Nations in shaping the economic future of our territories.

Kristan Straub, CEO of the loan guarantee corporation, said Indigenous participation is an increasingly important part of major project development. Federal Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the deal will help First Nations derive meaningful long-term benefits from one of Canada's most important energy infrastructure projects. Our government is building a Canada where Indigenous Peoples are true partners, with the resources and opportunity to pursue their own ambitions and play a leading role in shaping the path forward.

Officials Highlight Reconciliation And Benefits

That is what meaningful reconciliation looks like in practice, said Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty in a statement. The CGL First Nations Limited Partnership includes 12 nations from along the pipeline route. The partnership's investment in the TC Energy entity that holds the pipeline interest is intended to give the communities a long-term revenue stream linked to the project.

The pipeline is a key part of the LNG Canada project, which is expected to export liquefied natural gas to markets in Asia and elsewhere. Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP).