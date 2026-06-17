The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre is hosting the 13th Annual Rods N' Rails Classic Car Show on Father's Day, June 21. The event will feature classic vehicles, live entertainment, and family activities.

You're invited to the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Ce ntre for the 13th Annual Rods N' Rails Classic Car Show this Sunday. The event will take place on Father's Day , June 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 26 Bloor St. in Capreol.

This family-friendly event features an impressive display of classic vehicles, including vintage automobiles, sport compacts and custom-built cars. The Sudbury Street Rod Association will once again present the Club Choice Award and host popular activities such as Valve Cover Races and Belt Toss Games. Dash plaques will be provided to the first 100 registered vehicles. Vehicle registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and is free of charge.

Major prize winners will be announced at 3 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment by local band Cold Cut, a barbecue and a licensed beer tent hosted by Fire House Bar & Grill. Admission to the event is free.

Start Father's Day with breakfast hosted by the 2915 2nd Battalion Irish Regiment of Canada, Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, at the Capreol Royal Canadian Legion Branch 179 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs with cheese, bacon or sausage, home fries, toast, coffee or tea and sweets. Prices are as follows: $12 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under and $30 for families (two adults, two kids).

Rods N' Rails has become a Father's Day tradition for many families across Greater Sudbury and beyond, said Joanne Bowers, Chief Administrative Officer of the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre, in a press release. This event brings together classic cars, live entertainment, family activities, and our community's rich railway heritage for a truly memorable day.

We are excited to welcome visitors of all ages to Capreol and thank our sponsors, volunteers, and community partners for helping make this event possible. The Sudbury Railway Modellers will once again host a Model Train Show at the Heritage Centre. Club members will be available throughout the day to showcase their work and provide information about the organization and opportunities to get involved.

Free transit to and from the event will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courtesy of GOVA. Simply board a GOVA bus and inform the driver that you are travelling to the Classic Car Show event in Capreol to ride free of charge. The Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Centre is committed to creating opportunities for visitors to explore Northern Ontario's railroading, lumbering, and mining history through engaging, educational and entertaining experiences.

The museum contributes to the economic vitality of Greater Sudbury's tourism sector while providing meaningful programming for visitors of all ages. For more information, contact NORMHC at or phone 705-858-5050





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Northern Ontario Railroad Museum & Heritage Ce Rods N' Rails Classic Car Show Classic Cars Father's Day Family-Friendly Event

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