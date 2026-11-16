PSAC to hold strike vote for 120,000 federal public servants

The Public Service Alliance of Canada will hold strike votes for roughly 120,000 federal public servants. The votes run from today until January 22, 2027, covering the PA, TC and EB bargaining groups.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it will hold a strike vote for roughly 120,000 federal public servants. The votes will continue until Jan. 22, 2027.

The strike votes cover 120,000 union members in the Program and Administrative Services (PA), Technical Services (TC) and Education and Library Science (EB) bargaining groups. PSAC said it will hold strike vote sessions in the national capital region and across the country in November, December and January. According to the union, the current collective agreement expired in June 2025.

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PSAC President DeSousa Demands Fair Deal

We want to negotiate a fair deal, but by pushing pay cuts and refusing to discuss any of our key issues, Treasury Board has given us no choice but to take strike votes, said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president, in a statement on Oct. 21. Federal public service workers are the backbone of this country: protecting communities, supporting veterans, responding when disaster strikes, and delivering the benefits people rely on every day, DeSousa said.

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PSAC declared an impasse in contract talks between its groups and the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat earlier this year. The union said that for a year and a half the employer refused to negotiate key issues, including fair wages, job security, remote work, and protections against artificial intelligence. The union is seeking a raise of 4.75 per cent a year for three years as part of the contract, according to PSAC's website.

PSAC said the government's contract offer included a two per cent raise in 2025, followed by 0.5 per cent pay hikes in 2026, 2027 and 2028. The union says the employer is pushing several concessions that would significantly weaken workers' rights, including expanding the normal daily work-hour window and increasing management discretion and control.

Treasury Board Disappointed by Strike Vote Decision

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said last month it was disappointed PSAC chose to proceed with a strike vote while we are still working through the mediation process. For the past year and a half, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, as the employer, has engaged PSAC on all of their proposals, and several days of mediation held recently have led to progress on certain points, the Treasury Board said in a statement on Oct. 23.

As of now, PSAC has tabled over 250 proposals at the Program and Administrative Services (PA) table, and additional mediation sessions are scheduled for November and December, the Treasury Board said. We recognize and respect the right to strike; however, we maintain that the best deals are reached at the bargaining table, the Treasury Board said. The strike vote comes as the federal government plans to cut 28,000 jobs by 2029 through workforce adjustments, attrition and voluntary retirements.

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Context From Previous 2023 Federal Strike

More than 25,000 federal public servants and 1,146 executives have received notices that their jobs may be affected by workforce adjustments. More than 120,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada went on strike between April 19 and May 3, 2023, to back demands for a new contract.