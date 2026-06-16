12-year-old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder After Driving Stolen Car at Police Officer

A 12-year-old boy in Toronto has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly drove a stolen car at a police officer who fired shots at the vehicle. The incident has sparked concern among community members, who are calling for increased police presence and support for at-risk youth.

A 12-year-old boy in Toronto is facing a long list of criminal charges, including attempted murder , after he allegedly drove a stolen car toward a police officer who fired shots at the vehicle.

The incident occurred early Monday morning when police were alerted to a stolen vehicle near Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers in cruisers attempted to block the car on Leaside Bridge. The driver attempted to flee and contact was made between the stolen car and an officer. The officer shot his firearm multiple times at the driver.

The car was later abandoned at Floyd Street and Donlands Avenue, and the 12-year-old driver was apprehended a short distance away. Paramedics transported the boy to hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was treated and released from hospital. The SIU is still unclear how the boy was wounded, or whether the officer fired at the car before or after he was hit.

The injury could be from a bullet, could be a graze, could be glass from the vehicle, the SIU spokesperson said. The 12-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police and leaving the scene of an accident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online. The incident has sparked concern among community members, who are calling for increased police presence and support for at-risk youth. The Toronto Police Service has released a statement saying they are committed to keeping the community safe and are working closely with the SIU to investigate the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the SIU is urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident highlights the need for more resources and support for at-risk youth and their families. The community is coming together to support the family and the boy, who is facing serious charges. The incident is a reminder of the importance of addressing the root causes of crime and providing support for those who need it most.

The SIU is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, and the Toronto Police Service is working closely with the SIU to ensure that justice is served. The community is waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the investigation and the charges to be laid. The incident has left many in the community feeling shaken and concerned for the safety of their children.

The Toronto Police Service is working to reassure the community that they are doing everything in their power to keep them safe. The investigation is ongoing, and the SIU is urging anyone with information to come forward. The community is coming together to support the family and the boy, who is facing serious charges. The incident highlights the need for more resources and support for at-risk youth and their families.

The SIU is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, and the Toronto Police Service is working closely with the SIU to ensure that justice is served





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Attempted Murder Stolen Car Police Officer Special Investigations Unit SIU Youth Criminal Justice Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after hitting Toronto police officer with stolen vehicleToronto police say a 12-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge after an officer was struck by a vehicle in East York early Monday morning.

Read more »

Twelve-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after hitting police officer with stolen carHe faces other charges including vehicle theft, failure to stop for police and assaulting a police officer and was shot at by police before he fled the scene

Read more »

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting cop with stolen carTORONTO — A 12-year-old boy who allegedly hit a Toronto police officer with a stolen car and was shot at by police before he fled the scene has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more »

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting cop with stolen carTORONTO — A 12-year-old boy who allegedly hit a Toronto police officer with a stolen car and was shot at by police before he fled the scene has been charged with attempted murder.

Read more »