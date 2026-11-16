Police Charge 12 in GTA Auto Theft Ring, Seize 96 Vehicles Bound for West Africa

Peel Regional Police have charged 12 people and are seeking two more suspects after recovering 96 stolen vehicles worth about $4.5 million in Project Cadetta, a transnational auto theft investigation linked to the Greater Toronto Area.

Peel Regional Police have charged 12 people and are searching for two outstanding suspects after recovering 96 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $4.5 million in a transnational auto theft investigation with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

The year-long operation, dubbed Project Cadetta, targeted a criminal network that police say stole vehicles across Peel Region and the GTA and shipped them overseas. The recovered vehicles ranged from luxury SUVs to pickup trucks. The investigation began in March 2026 when police identified a warehouse on Cadetta Road in Brampton that was allegedly linked to the storage, loading and exportation of stolen vehicles.

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Expanded Criminal Network Discovered

What started as one location quickly led investigators to a larger criminal network operating across Peel Region and throughout the GTA through surveillance, judicial authorizations and other investigative means, Det. -Sgt. Ian Harloff said at a news conference Monday. Working with the Canada Border Services Agency, investigators located stolen vehicles concealed in shipping containers headed to West Africa through Canadian ports.

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Nationally, roughly 75 per cent of the stolen vehicles that are intersected at the Port of Montreal for export out of our country originate from here in Ontario, Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich told reporters. Police said they identified five key suspects behind the GTA network, who they allege were responsible for coordinating the theft, movement and export of stolen vehicles.

Charges And Suspects Identified

Among those charged are 25-year-old Darryl Davance of Saint Jerome, Quebec, 57-year-old Henrik Gancz of no fixed address and 58-year-old Kenneth Okafor of no fixed address. The 12 suspects face a combined total of 231 charges. Nine of the suspects were charged and released with an upcoming court date. Three suspects were held for a bail hearing and were later released.

Police said the investigation linked the network to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles. Authorities are still searching for two outstanding suspects: 32-year-old Steven Gyamfi of no fixed address and a 16-year-old from Hamilton. The teen cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said some of the individuals may be referred to the CBSA, where they could face immigration enforcement action that may lead to possible removal from Canada.

Mayor Calls For Crime Prevention

Recovering 96 stolen vehicles worth over $4.5 million is a big accomplishment, but what is also important is that police were able to go after the organized criminal networks behind these thefts, said Alvin Tedjo, who was sworn in as Mississauga mayor Monday night. We need to make sure we are not just responding to these crimes, but doing what we can to prevent them from happening in the first place, Tedjo said at the news conference.

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Deputy Chief Milinovich said that at the height of a wave of auto thefts in the region in 2023, a car was stolen almost every single hour. Since that peak, police have cut the number of thefts by more than 50 per cent. As we stand here today, we have reduced it an additional 11.6 per cent in Peel alone, Milinovich said. We are making a difference.

Despite the momentum, it should be clear that we are not taking our foot off the gas, he added.