More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a Don Toliver concert at Co-op Live in Manchester after an unknown irritant was released, leaving over 80 people treated and one hospitalized. The incident postponed Toliver's London show.

More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a Don Toliver concert at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, after an unknown irritant was released into the crowd, authorities said Monday.

Over 80 people were treated by medics at the scene, and one person was taken to a hospital. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. local time Sunday when Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. The force declared a major incident, allowing different emergency services to coordinate their response.

Also read 12,000 evacuated from Don Toliver concert in Manchester after unknown substance released

The North West Ambulance Service said more than 80 people were assessed at the scene, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. It added that decontamination was being carried out as a precaution at the venue. Concertgoer Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News he was in the standing area when he started coughing and his eyes became itchy.

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Witnesses describe distressing scene

He said Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, but it was not until almost an hour later that an announcement said due to an unforeseen issue the show is over and please make your way out at your own pace. Another concertgoer, Joey Howe, told BBC Radio Manchester there was a horrible smell and people rushed out of the venue. People were coming through in wheelchairs, choking. It was really distressing, he said.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said: Anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital. We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about. Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Maiden Arena recalls tragedy

The arena opened in 2024 and is about 3.2 kilometres from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesman, Tom Wells, said the incident was deeply worrying and many families will understandably be anxious this morning. He urged people to let police conduct a full investigation.

Toliver, a trap and R&B rapper-singer, is nominated in five categories including best new artist for this year's Grammy Awards and features on the soundtrack to the new Grand Theft Auto game. He had been scheduled to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday, but Live Nation said the show was postponed until Dec. 15 due to production delays after the Manchester concert. He is due to play London's Wembley Arena on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.

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The incident comes as authorities continue to investigate the cause of the substance release. No arrests have been reported, and police have not identified a suspect or motive.