Scientists Find Strongest Evidence Yet of Red Blood Cells in 115 Million Year Old Dinosaur Bone

Researchers detected heme, a key molecule in hemoglobin, inside the fossilized hind limb bone of Aratasaurus museunacionali from northeastern Brazil, offering the strongest evidence yet of red blood cells preserved in a dinosaur fossil.

Researchers studying a 115 million-year-old dinosaur bone say they have found the strongest evidence yet of red blood cells in a fossil. The discovery centers on a partial right hind limb bone of Aratasaurus museunacionali, a theropod dinosaur unearthed in northeastern Brazil.

Red Blood Cells Discovered In Dinosaur Fossil

The fossil is now housed at the Museu de Paleontologia Placido Cidade Nuvens in Santana do Cariri, Ceara. The findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Lead author Kliti Grice is an organic geochemist and John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Grice said the team detected heme directly within the fossilized structures.

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Heme is a key molecule in hemoglobin that carries oxygen. This represents the first time heme has been detected in situ within a dinosaur fossil. The study used advanced microscopic imaging and chemical analyses to identify oval-shaped microstructures inside the bone vascular canals. These canals are the microscopic tubes that house blood vessels and nerve fibers.

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The structures had mineral compositions and chemical signals consistent with red blood cells. The fossil originates from the Romualdo Formation at a geological site known as Mina Pedra Branca in northeastern Brazil. Paleontologists excavated the specimen in 2008. Scientists believe stagnant waters in this region limited oxygen exposure, slowing the decomposition of organic remains.

This unique burial environment likely played a crucial role in stabilizing the cells. Alongside heme, researchers found traces of manganese oxides, minerals that may have further helped preserve the delicate biological materials over millions of years. The presence of soft tissues and cells in fossils remains a highly debated topic in the scientific community. Previous studies dating back to the late 1990s reported structures resembling red blood cells in dinosaur and reptile fossils, but their legitimacy has been fiercely contested.

Scepticism Surrounds Soft Tissue Preservation Claims

Tissues and other soft biological samples rarely survive the intense pressure and heat of the fossilization process. Consequently, many experts remain cautious. They argue that the microscopic structures identified in the Aratasaurus bone could be mineral artifacts rather than genuine biological remnants. Timothy Cleland, a physical scientist at the Smithsonian Institution Museum Conservation Institute, noted that while the chemical evidence is compelling, it does not necessarily bring scientists closer to recreating dinosaur DNA as depicted in popular culture.

The preservation of molecular information does not guarantee the integrity of the genetic code required for resurrection. However, the study by Grice and her colleagues brings together multiple lines of evidence, including location, appearance, and chemical signatures, which strengthens the argument for biological survival. If similar evidence of red blood cells can be confirmed in additional fossil specimens, it could allow researchers to ask more sophisticated questions about the physiology of extinct animals.

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New Methodology Unlocks Dinosaur Biological Insights

Grice emphasized that the current findings provide a new methodological approach that can be applied to other fossils to uncover hidden biological information. The ability to analyze the chemistry of living tissues could reveal details about how dinosaurs transported oxygen, how their tissues functioned, and how their biology compared to animals alive today. Bones traditionally provide extensive information about anatomy, growth, locomotion, and evolution.

However, the detection of cellular and molecular preservation grants access to a different layer of biological insight. It offers a glimpse into the immediate chemical environment of the living animal and its tissues at the time of death. This new perspective allows scientists to move beyond skeletal analysis to understand the metabolic processes that sustained these ancient creatures. Grice and her team plan to expand their research to include fossils from different species, geological time periods, and environments.

This broader investigation aims to determine how widespread this type of well-preserved molecular evidence might be. One of the primary questions is whether the preservation seen in the Aratasaurus bone is an extraordinarily rare occurrence or if similar preservation has been overlooked in other specimens. There may be fossils sitting in museum collections around the world that contain molecular and cellular information that has simply never been investigated.

Re-evaluating Fossil Collections With Modern Techniques

The study highlights the potential for re-evaluating existing fossil collections with modern analytical techniques. By applying rigorous chemical and microscopic methods, researchers may uncover previously undetected biological details in specimens thought to be purely mineralized. This ongoing work could fundamentally change our understanding of the longevity of organic molecules and the potential for recovering detailed physiological data from deep time.