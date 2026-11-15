113th Grey Cup Preview: Alouettes Offense Meets Elks Defense in Calgary

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks clash in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium on Sunday. Analyze the tactical battle between Montreal's top offense and Edmonton's elite defense.

The 113th Grey Cup championship game is finally here, pitting the Montreal Alouettes against the Edmonton Elks on Sunday. The matchup takes place at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, providing a significant home-field advantage for the Edmonton franchise as they return to the big game for the first time in a long time. Fans can watch the Elks battle the Alouettes live at 6 p.m. ET across the TSN Network, with streaming options available on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Team Histories and Playoff Context

This championship marks a massive milestone for the Edmonton Elks, who have reached the Grey Cup for the first time in more than a decade and only the second time in 20 years. The team recently celebrated playing their first playoff game in more than 2,500 days and their first home playoff game in over 4,000 days. Conversely, the Montreal Alouettes are one of the last teams standing for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years. They have not experienced as long a drought since their last Grey Cup appearance, making this a clash of contrasting recent narratives.

Also read Rosters set for 113th Grey Cup: Two starters return for Alouettes, Elks make one change

The game features the two best teams record-wise north of the border, highlighting a strategic battle between the No. 1 offense versus the No. 1 defense. After rookie camps, training camps, pre-season, 81 regular-season games, and four playoff games over the last 193 days, only the Grey Cup remains between these two contenders. This contest represents the culmination of a long season for both franchises, testing their resilience and tactical depth on the grandest stage in Canadian football.

Tactical Breakdown of Alouettes Offensive Strategy

Anthony Calvillo's Montreal offense finished the regular season as one of the most potent units in the league, leading the charge against the Edmonton defense. The Alouettes ranked in the top two for points per game at 34.7, net offense at 420.9, and passing yards per game at 320.6. They also boasted the most big plays with 59, the fewest turnovers with 23, the highest touchdown drive percentage at 28.0 percent, and the highest second down conversion rate at 56.7 percent.

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Calvillo utilizes three main personnel groupings that account for 81.2 percent of their plays, splitting them almost evenly. These include 10 personnel with one back and five receivers, 20 personnel with two backs and four receivers, and a jumbo 21 look featuring two backs, three receivers, and a sixth offensive lineman. The team loves having bigger bodies on the field, carrying two or more backs in the backfield 61.1 percent of the time and a sixth offensive lineman 34.7 percent of the time, both first in the league by far.

When operating in the heavier 20 and jumbo 21 personnel formations, Montreal runs the ball 42.6 percent of the time and calls a run-pass-option play at a 51.8 percent rate. This contrasts sharply with their 10 personnel sets, where they pass the ball 90.7 percent of the time and drop their RPO rate to 11.0 percent. The Als prefer to pound the ball between the tackles using their physical offensive line and strong downhill runners, leading the league in inside zone run rate at 51.0 percent and running man concepts at 18.0 percent.

Edmonton Defensive Response and Key Matchups

J.C. Sherritt's Edmonton defense enters the championship as the league's premier shield, boasting top-two marks in turnovers forced with 53, points allowed per game at 24.3, and net offense allowed per game at 338.6. They also rank highly in passing yards allowed per game at 272.7, rushing yards allowed per game at 81.4, opponent completion percentage at 64.8 percent, and opponent yards per play at 6.34. Despite these elite statistics, the Elks got gashed in the Alouettes' 48-30 Week 10 victory through the air and on the ground.

To counter Montreal's heavy personnel, the Elks must match their numbers in the box. Edmonton achieves this load through a combination of weak-side half Kordell Jackson and nickel Kenneth Logan Jr., who can slide down to support the defense. Sherritt already loads the box at one of the highest rates in the league, relying on these defenders to fly off either side and support backer duo Nick Anderson and Joel Dublanko. This linebacker pair was stellar in the Western Final and finds themselves in the top 10 in run stops and tackles for loss among inside linebackers in the CFL.

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The key pass game matchup features Most Outstanding Player Davis Alexander connecting with Most Outstanding Canadian Tyson Philpot. The Elks need their defense to remain disciplined against this connection, particularly when facing the physical run game led by downhill force Stevie Scott III. Success for Edmonton hinges on maintaining their defensive structure against Montreal's preferred big personnel looks while limiting big plays from their prolific offense.

Scheduled Event Details and Viewing Information

The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast live across the TSN Network, ensuring nationwide coverage for football fans. Viewers who prefer digital platforms can stream the game directly via TSN.ca or through the TSN App. This comprehensive coverage allows fans to follow the critical actions of Anthony Calvillo's offense and J.C. Sherritt's defense in real-time.

This championship game serves as the final test for both franchises after a grueling 193-day season. For Edmonton, it is a chance to overcome a decade-long drought and validate their recent playoff resurgence. For Montreal, it is an opportunity to solidify their status as a consistent powerhouse in the CFL. The tactical battle between Montreal's innovative offensive schemes and Edmonton's disciplined defensive front will determine the champion of Canadian football.