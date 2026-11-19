One person died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night near Erindale Station Road. Police are investigating the scene while Mayor Alvin Tedjo highlighted ongoing pedestrian safety concerns.

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night. Emergency crews were called at 6 p.m. to the area of Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road for a collision.

The incident occurred on November 19, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m. EST. Peel police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Driver Remains At Scene During Investigation

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained, police say. The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear. Investigators are currently working to determine exactly how the pedestrian was struck and the speed of the vehicle involved. No further details regarding the victim's identity have been released at this time.

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The intersection remains a focal point for safety discussions in the city. Mississauga Mayor Alvin Tedjo reacted to the news during CP24's Ask The Mayors segment. He expressed deep sympathy for those affected by the tragic event. Really feeling for the family and the victim for this right now, Tedjo said.

We'll try to reach out and see if there's anything we can do to support them. The mayor said pedestrian safety is an ongoing issue in Mississauga, which he intends to tackle. He noted that many residents feel vulnerable when walking near major thoroughfares. People don't feel safe walking around Mississauga, he added.

Mayor Demands More Speeding Enforcement

Oftentimes we do need more enforcement when it comes to speeding and distracted driving. Pedestrian safety remains a priority for local authorities. Police continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution in residential and commercial areas. Drivers are reminded to stay alert and obey all traffic signals.

This fatal collision serves as a somber reminder of the dangers on local roads. The community is mourning the loss of a life in the heart of Mississauga. Further updates on the investigation are expected as police gather more evidence. Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This case highlights the urgent need for improved traffic safety measures. Mayor Tedjo's comments reflect the broader concerns of city residents. The incident has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement. Local advocates continue to push for safer walking environments.

Intersection Closed While Police Gather Evidence

The exact cause of the collision is still under review by law enforcement. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene on Thursday evening. The area was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation. Traffic patterns may be affected as authorities assess the site.

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Residents are advised to seek alternate routes during peak hours. The tragedy underscores the importance of driver awareness. Officials are working to ensure such incidents do not happen again. The victim's family has been informed and is receiving support.

Community members have begun to offer condolences online. Local businesses have also expressed their sorrow for the loss. The city council may review safety protocols in the coming weeks. This event has drawn attention from provincial traffic safety groups.

Advocates Push For Improved Pedestrian Infrastructure

Advocates say more investment in pedestrian infrastructure is needed. The Mayor reiterated his commitment to improving road safety. He promised to work with police on enhanced enforcement strategies. The incident occurred near a busy commercial corridor.

Dundas Street West sees high volumes of traffic daily. The collision took place at a well-known intersection in the Erindale neighborhood. Local residents were shocked by the sudden loss of life. The investigation is ongoing and remains active.

Police have not charged anyone in connection with the death. This remains a tragic and developing story for the city.