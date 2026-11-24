An off-duty Ottawa paramedic was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash between an SUV and a transport truck on Highway 174 in Cumberland early Tuesday. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe identified the victim as primary care paramedic Mel Borthwick.

An off-duty Ottawa paramedic was killed and a second paramedic was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 174 in Cumberland early Tuesday. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe identified the victim as primary care paramedic Mel Borthwick.

Off-duty paramedics killed in crash

Advanced care paramedic Jenny Plamondon was injured and remains in the hospital. The collision involved an SUV and a transport truck. Ottawa police said the two vehicles collided head-on on Highway 174 near Quigley Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. A woman in her 30s, the driver of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman in her 30s was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The driver of the transport truck was not hurt. The pair were off duty and on their way home at the time of the crash. In posts on social media, Sutcliffe said he was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Borthwick. This is a devastating loss for our entire community.

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My thoughts are with Mel's husband, who also works at Ottawa Paramedic Service, and their family, friends and colleagues as they face this unimaginable loss, Sutcliffe wrote. CTV News has learned Borthwick was killed in the crash. Sutcliffe also named Plamondon in his post. Wishing her strength as she continues her recovery in the hospital.

I know how difficult this is for the entire Ottawa Paramedic Service family, he said. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy, including the paramedics and staff who responded and those who continue to care for their colleagues. Orleans East-Cumberland Coun. Matt Luloff, the city councillor for the area, also expressed his condolences on social media.

Mental health support promised after tragedy

I have been in contact with both the Ottawa Paramedic Service and Ottawa Fire Services to express our community's condolences and to emphasize the importance of ensuring that the paramedics, communications staff and first responders affected by this tragedy have access to the mental health and wellness supports they need, Luloff said. He added that improving safety along the stretch of highway is a top priority.

I will share a more detailed update later this evening outlining the work already underway, the immediate measures I am pushing for and the next steps toward a longer-term solution, he said. The collision remains under investigation. Ottawa police say investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident.

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Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. Highway 174 remains closed in both directions between Quigley Hill Road and Cameron Street for the collision.