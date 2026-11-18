A man has died after a shooting at a residence on Bernard Street in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. This marks the second homicide in Ottawa in just four days, following the Saturday death of a 48-year-old woman.

Ottawa police confirmed on Wednesday morning that a man has died following a shooting that occurred at a residence in the Overbrook neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on the 700 block of Bernard Street, where officers responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a private home just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined that a shooting had taken place. Paramedics immediately attempted to stabilize the victim at the location before transporting him to the hospital. Police stated that the victim was in life-threatening condition when he was rushed for medical treatment.

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Man dies from injuries after Overbrook shooting

Tragically, Ottawa Police confirmed in a media release just before midnight that the man died from his injuries at the hospital. There have been no arrests made in connection with this homicide yet. Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Service's Homicide Unit directly at 613-236-1222, extension 5493. Police indicated in their statement that additional information will be released in the coming days as the investigation progresses and evidence is gathered.

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This incident marks the 12th homicide in Ottawa this year, highlighting a concerning trend of violence in the capital city. Furthermore, this is the second homicide in Ottawa in just four days, raising urgent questions about public safety and organized crime links. On Saturday, police responded to a disturbance at a home on Grenwich Circle in the Central Park neighbourhood. A 48-year-old woman was found dead, and a 48-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy is currently facing charges of second-degree murder in the death of the 48-year-old woman. He is also facing a charge of attempted murder related to the injuries sustained by the other victim. Police have not yet provided a detailed update on the probe into organized crime and violence tied to the towing industry, which some sources suggest may be linked to recent spikes in local violence.

Police urge vigilance in affected neighbourhoods

Authorities remain focused on solving both cases and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected neighbourhoods of Overbrook and Central Park. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately to assist with the ongoing investigations.